In news that's been a long time coming, Nintendo has announced it will be ending "online play and other functionality" that uses online communication for both the 3DS and Wii U "as of early April 2024". Here's the official confirmation:

Nintendo: "In early April 2024, online play and other functionality that uses online communication will end for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. This also includes online co-operative play, internet rankings, and data distribution."

Again, there's no exact date at this stage, it's just "early April". So do whatever you need to do before then. Nintendo will announce a specific end date and time "at a later date" but also mentions how services could be discontinued "earlier than planned":

"Please note that if an event occurs that would make it difficult to continue online services for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software, we may have to discontinue services earlier than planned."

Nintendo has a Q&A on its support website answering some basic questions. It notes how Pokémon Bank for the 3DS will still be available even after the other online services end, although it could also end "at some point in the future". As for online services for software from "other" publishers, there will also be "some exceptions".

A separate support page mentions how Nintendo Badge Arcade will display an "error screen when launched" and it will no longer be possible to place badges in the badge box once the online services end.

Despite online play and other functionality ending, 3DS and Wii U users will still be able to download update data and redownload purchased software and DLC from the eShop in the "foreseeable future". And while 3DS StreetPass will still be available, SpotPass support is ending.

Back in March of this year, Nintendo officially closed the 3DS and Wii U eShops, with purchases "no longer possible". Again though, you can still redownload all your purchased games and DLC.