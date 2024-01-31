The shortest month of the year is here... but it also might be one of the most-packed.

February 2024 sees Nintendo's next big remake land on the Switch, but this is the month of the retro throwback, and the eShop (and our shelves) will be bursting with new titles to pick up and download.

Nintendo isn't the only developer releasing a remake or remaster this month, and we've also got indie developers working on a "sequel" to a cult-classic Dreamcast game. There's also a highly-anticipated piece of DLC coming out at the end of the month.

So, as we always do, we want to run down some of our favourite Switch releases that we're looking forward to in February this year. Of course, a surprise Nintendo Direct and shadow-drop might throw this all out of alignment, but who knows...!

Project Downfall (2nd February, 2024)

Project Downfall
Image: MGP Studios

Torn Away (3rd February, 2024)

Torn Away
Image: Perelesoq

Alisa Developer's Cut (6th February, 2024)

Alisa Developer's Cut
Image: Top Hat Studios

Cannibal Abduction (8th February, 2024)

Cannibal Abduction
Image: Puppet Combo

Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore (14th February, 2024)

Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore
Image: Limited Run Games

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered (14th February, 2024)

Tomb Raider I-III Remaster
Image: Aspyr

Mario vs. Donkey Kong (16th February, 2024)

Mario vs. Donkey Kong
Image: Nintendo

qomp2 (20th February, 2024)

qomp2
Image: Atari

Slave Zero X (21st February, 2024)

Slave Zero X
Image: Ziggurat

Splatoon 3: Side Order (22nd February, 2024)

Splatoon 3: Side Order
Image: Nintendo

Promenade (23rd February, 2024)

Promenade
Image: Red Art Games

Wrath: Aeon of Ruin (27th February, 2024)

Wrath: Aeon of Ruin
Image: 3D Realms

Which new releases will you be checking out in January '24? Vote in our poll and let us know your thoughts in a comment down below.

What February 2024 release are you most looking forward to?