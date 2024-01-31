Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The shortest month of the year is here... but it also might be one of the most-packed.

February 2024 sees Nintendo's next big remake land on the Switch, but this is the month of the retro throwback, and the eShop (and our shelves) will be bursting with new titles to pick up and download.

Nintendo isn't the only developer releasing a remake or remaster this month, and we've also got indie developers working on a "sequel" to a cult-classic Dreamcast game. There's also a highly-anticipated piece of DLC coming out at the end of the month.

So, as we always do, we want to run down some of our favourite Switch releases that we're looking forward to in February this year. Of course, a surprise Nintendo Direct and shadow-drop might throw this all out of alignment, but who knows...!