Well, this is a surprise! Out of the blue, Nintendo has announced that the long-awaited Splatoon 3 'Side Order' DLC will be coming our way on 22nd February.

This one has been a long time coming. The single-player expansion was first announced back in last year's February Direct, and was given a 'Spring 2024' release window in the September one. Today's surprise announcement looks like things jumped forward a little, though.

As a reminder, the game mode will see you ascending the 'Spire of Order' in a repeating game loop with various weapon upgrades and unlockables along the way. Roguelike? We'd say so! You can find Nintendo's official summary of what's in store below:

Challenge yourself to a new single-player campaign, Side Order! As Agent 8, you wake up to discover Inkopolis Square has been drained of color and its residents have gone missing. Looming over the city is the ominous Spire of Order. Alongside a drone who claims to be Off the Hook member Pearl, Agent 8 must fight off waves of enemies in floor after floor of challenges on their way to the top of the Spire and learn its secrets. Use color chips to boost your abilities in this experience that’s designed to be replayed over and over.

A gruesome army awaits Agent 8 and Pearl as they scale the Spire of Order to uncover the truth behind a world drained of its colour in wave 2 of the #Splatoon3 : Expansion Pass, Side Order. pic.twitter.com/7gsBtax1Xi January 24, 2024

The new trailer is hardly packed with gameplay of the DLC, so be sure to check out the September trailer in our coverage below for a reminder of what this new monochrome world looks like in action.