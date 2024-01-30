Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Last year we learnt that the infamous Zelda CD-i games are getting a "spiritual successor' in the shape of Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore. It was an announcement that we didn't have on our 2023 bingo cards, we'll admit, but it's real and it's coming our way digitally on 14th February (how romantic).

Developed by Seedy Eye Software and published by Limited Run Games, Arzette will see you setting out on an adventure to save the kingdom of Faramore from the evil demon king Daimur.

There are CD-i-style animated cutscenes, voice acting from Jeffrey Rath and Bonniejean Wilbur (Link and Zelda from the game's source material) and bright blocky platforming a-plenty. In short, it is exactly what you would expect from a self-professed "spiritual successor" to CD-i Zelda, and it looks rather awesome.

Releasing through Limited Run Games, the physical Collector's Edition naturally comes with a fair few bonus goodies. This includes an art book, acrylic standee, world map, physical soundtrack, pin and more in a CD-i-inspired box. There will also be a standard physical edition of the game for those who don't fancy the extras, both of which will be available to pre-order through the Limited Run Games website from 2nd February (the same day that digital pre-orders open).





The chance to own this retro-inspired Switch/PC controller will be yours when pre-orders for Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore launch next week.



But wait, there's more! As you might have spied in the above tweet, LRG is also going to be producing a range of separate physical merch for the game including a vinyl soundtrack, clothing and, yes, a CD-i-style Switch controller — which will be available for $39.99, just so you know. We've seen a lot of tie-in merch in our time, but those buttons really are something else.

Pre-orders will open on 2nd February and will remain live until 17th March.