Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Atari has announced that qomp 2, the long-awaited sequel to the iconic Pong (and the first qomp, of course), will launch on the Nintendo Switch eShop on February 20th, 2024.

Of course, since Pong's launch back in 1972, the game has had countless spin-offs and knock-offs alike, but Atari states that qomp 2 is an 'artful' sequel that ponders the age-old question: “What would happen if the pong ball escaped the paddles?”

Developed by Graphite Lab (Mr. Run and Jump, Kombinera), qomp2 looks to capture the spirit of the original Pong by implementing a two-button setup as you navigate a series of labyrinthine levels by moving in 45-degree angles while using a new dash ability to avoid deadly enemies and traps. We love the overall aesthetic of the game and we're definitely curious as to how the simplistic control scheme will work with the complex environments.

Let's take a peek at the key features:

- Cerebral Puzzling: The simple, two-button controls belie complex and compelling gameplay.

Use your reflexes and think ahead to avoid hazards, flip switches, and bounce your way through

30 tricky levels. Hidden collectibles push you to explore every inch of the minimalist maps.



- A Surprise Around Every Corner: qomp2 constantly delights as new features, mechanics,

enemies, traps, and hazards are introduced as you progress deeper into the game. Don’t get

complacent: As soon as you’ve mastered one aspect of gameplay, another is ready to challenge you. - Bosses: Four challenging bosses block your path at the end of each world. You will need to use

all your newfound skills to master their attacks and defenses. Don’t worry. Death isn’t the end in

an arcade-inspired world. Quick respawn makes sure you’re back in the action in seconds.



- A Serene Soundscape: A soundtrack of ambient jams gets you in the groove, and helps you

keep your cool, as you work your way through the minimalist maze. An Emotional Journey: An enigmatic story of doubt, fear, and self-acceptance, told wordlessly

with simple animations and effects.

qomp 2 is available for pre-order now for £17.99 / $19.99.

What do you make of this one? Did you play the original qomp? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.