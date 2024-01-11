Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you're a fan of classic survival horror, then you're in luck. Publisher Top Hat Studios, Inc., and developer Casper Croes have announced that Alisa Developer's Cut will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch on February 6th, 2024.

Originally released on Steam back in 2021, the game is an homage to retro survival horror games like Alone in the Dark and Resident Evil, showcasing pre-rendered backgrounds, fixed camera angles, and tank controls (though this new release will let you toggle to a modern control scheme, if you wish). The visuals are presented in authentic 480p resolution with the ability to render in 240p currently being investigated.

The story follows Alisa, an elite royal agent who is whisked away to a mysterious Victorian-style mansion and promptly haunted by terrifying doll-like creatures. Heck, the ending of the trailer even features a blatant, but awesome nod to the original Resident Evil, and we're all here for it.

Let's take a peek at the key features:

- Classic Survival Horror gameplay

- Real pre-rendered backgrounds and authentic low-poly models presented in a mindblowing 480p

- Currency, items, and outfits with unique player stats boosts

- Weapon load-outs, ranging from a sabre to a blunderbuss to an SMG

- A large variety of enemies and locations with surprises around every corner!

- Choice between modern or classic tank-controls movement styles

- A weird sense of humour

- A nostalgic trip to the late 1990s, right down to the voice acting

What do you make of Alisa Developer's Cut? Do you think it captures the look and feel of classic survival horror? Let us know with a comment.