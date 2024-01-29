Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

With the release of Slave Zero X on Nintendo Switch fast approaching, we can exclusively reveal that voice actor Elizabeth Maxwell will lend her talents to the upcoming retro slasher.

If the name sounds familiar, then it should. Elizabeth Maxwell is no stranger to the world of video game voiceover work and has previously contributed to games such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Riju), Fire Emblem Engage (Sephia), Persona 5 Royal (Sae Niijima), Final Fantasy VII Remake, Horizon: Forbidden West, and many more.

She will provide the voice for 'X', the biosuit worn by the main character, Shou. Examples of her work in Slave Zero X can be heard in the above trailer, with the game itself launching on Nintendo Switch on February 21st, 2024. We're big fans of Maxwell's previous work, so we can't wait to hear more in the full game next month.

Here's the official description from publisher Ziggurat:

"Created by the SovKhan for his "Slave" project, X is a Prototype Biomech Embryo that demonstrated signs of early self-actualization and ego—sentience. Not having any need for Slaves with wills of their own, the SovKhan had her marked as "defective" and disposed of...or so he thought. "An "X" labeled on her container, she was discarded by Dark Matter scientists and then discovered by the Guardians beneath the rotting foundations of the Megacity. Shou, the strongest of the Guardians, found her container and bonded with her in his pursuit of devilish retribution. Now, they act as one, both fueled by their desire to enact vengeance on the tyrant who nearly destroyed them."

What do you make of Elizabeth Maxwell's addition to Slave Zero X? Are you familiar with her previous roles? Share your thoughts with a comment down below.