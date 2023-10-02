Believe it or not, October is finally upon us. Yes, the days are getting shorter and the weather is getting colder, but that doesn't mean that the release schedule is any less stacked with quality titles making their way to Switch.

Undoubtedly the biggest name heading our way in the next few weeks is Super Mario Bros. Wonder, but October also brings us similarly heavy-hitters like Sonic Superstars and Detective Pikachu Returns as well as gorgeous indies including Wargroove 2 and Dave the Diver.

The wonderful Felix and Zion from our video team have run through 20 (counting the individual games included in two collections) of the most exciting titles coming to Switch in October, so let's take a look at what's in store, shall we?

Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless - October 3rd, 2023