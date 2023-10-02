Believe it or not, October is finally upon us. Yes, the days are getting shorter and the weather is getting colder, but that doesn't mean that the release schedule is any less stacked with quality titles making their way to Switch.

Undoubtedly the biggest name heading our way in the next few weeks is Super Mario Bros. Wonder, but October also brings us similarly heavy-hitters like Sonic Superstars and Detective Pikachu Returns as well as gorgeous indies including Wargroove 2 and Dave the Diver.

The wonderful Felix and Zion from our video team have run through 20 (counting the individual games included in two collections) of the most exciting titles coming to Switch in October, so let's take a look at what's in store, shall we?

Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless - October 3rd, 2023

Silent Hope - October 3rd, 2023

A Tiny Sticker Tale - October 4th, 2023

Wargroove 2 - October 5th, 2023

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition - October 6th, 2023

Detective Pikachu Returns - October 6th, 2023

Long Gone Days - October 10th, 2023

Batman Arkham Trilogy - October 13th, 2023

Sonic Superstars - October 17th, 2023

Gargoyles Remastered - October 19th, 2023

Super Mario Bros. Wonder - October 20th, 2023

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 - October 24th, 2023

Dave The Diver - October 26th, 2023

Trip World DX - October 26th, 2023

