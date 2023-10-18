Nintendo's new battle royale game F-Zero 99 has been receiving regular updates, and the next one will add three more tracks to the game.
As highlighted on Nintendo's Japanese website, speed demons can look forward to Mute City III, Red Canyon II, and Fire Field on 19th October. In addition to this, the King League will also begin to show up in the Grand Prix mode.
The same post mentions how F-Zero 99 will "continue to be updated" in the future and to "please look forward to it". This follows on from a track and cup update at the end of September, as well as a software update for the title last week.
Keep in mind, to download and play F-Zero 99 you need to be a subscriber of the Nintendo Switch Online service.