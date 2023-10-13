The new battle royale hit F-Zero 99 has received an update, bumping the software up to Version 1.0.2.

This latest patch appears to contain some fixes related to 'Ranks'. Several other issues have also been resolved to improve the overall experience. Here are the patch notes, courtesy of Nintendo's support page:

F-ZERO 99: Ver. 1.0.2 (Released October 12, 2023)

Fixed Issues Related to Ranks Fixed an issue where the leaderboard will show a player’s level as “0” when they reach level “99.” Fixed an issue where the previous week’s weekly ranking result sometimes cannot be obtained correctly. Fixed an issue where a specific badge cannot be obtained when this bug occurs even though conditions have been met. Even when this bug has previously occurred, save data will be fixed by applying this update and playing the game for a while.

Other Fixes Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.



