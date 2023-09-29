Update [Fri 29th Sep, 2023 01:30 BST]:

Following yesterday's news, Nintendo has now officially added Queen League and five additional tracks to F-Zero 99. These tracks include Mute City II, Port Town I, Red Canyon I, White Land II and Death Wind II.





Along with Queen League being added to Grand Prix mode, you’ll get five additional tracks including Port Town I and Red Canyon I!pic.twitter.com/TTqU61B4Hu An additional update for F-ZERO 99 is now available for #NintendoSwitchOnline members!Along with Queen League being added to Grand Prix mode, you’ll get five additional tracks including Port Town I and Red Canyon I! https://t.co/PNXIIknLk7 September 29, 2023

Original article [Thu 28th Sep, 2023 03:00 BST]:

Nintendo's new battle royale F-Zero 99 will be getting more tracks this week. The five-track line up has now been officially confirmed on the company's Japanese website.

As highlighted by dataminer OatmealDome, the tracks joining the standard F-Zero 99 mode include Mute City II, Port Town I and Red Canyon I. As for the new Pro Tracks, racers can look forward to the addition of White Land II and Death Wind II.

Last but not least, the Queen League will also be featured in Grand Prix events. This update will launch on 29th September in Japan, so expect it to arrive elsewhere around the same time. Apparently, the remaining King League circuits will also unlock in mid-October.