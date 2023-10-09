Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Update [Tue 10th Oct, 2023 00:30 BST]:

In case you missed our reminder last week, the PAC-MAN 99 online service has now officially ended. If you attempt to play a match online, you'll be greeted with the following Error Code: "This online service has ended. Thank you for your interest."

You can continue to play PAC-MAN 99 in an offline state if you previously purchased the other modes.

Original article [Thu 5th Oct, 2023 02:05 BST]:

In case you missed it, Bandai Namco's battle royale PAC-MAN 99 will be ending its online service later this week on 8th October.

"The online service for Nintendo Switch Online subscriber-only software "PAC-MAN 99" will end on Sunday, October 8, 2023. You can continue to enjoy the offline mode of paid additional content even after the online service ends."

Bandai Namco's website for the game explains how the online services and distribution of the main game will be discontinued. Paid custom content and modes have already been discontinued.

Although this Switch Online battle royale game is coming to an end very soon, Nintendo seems to still be interested in the concept, recently releasing F-Zero 99.