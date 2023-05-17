Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nintendo has announced Bandai Namco's Switch Online title PAC-MAN 99 will be shutting down on 8th October 2023.

While you will no longer be able to play online against other players, you'll still be able to enjoy the game in offline mode - including any additional paid content you purchased. Here's a rough Google translation of the announcement (via social media):

"The online service for Nintendo Switch Online subscriber-only software "PAC-MAN 99" will end on Sunday, October 8, 2023. You can continue to enjoy the offline mode of paid additional content even after the online service ends."

Bandai Namco's official Pac-Man website has gone into a bit more detail - revealing the whole shutdown process. While the online services (and distribution of the main game) will be discontinued on 8th October 2023, prior to this, paid custom themes and the Deluxe Pack & Mode Unlocks will end.

In other words, download this game and any DLC you want, if you haven't already. Here's the full shutdown schedule:

PAC-MAN 99, which is currently available as a benefit for Nintendo Switch Online members, will soon be discontinued. Distribution of the main game and sales for each DLC will end accordingly.

August 8, 2023 (Tue) 8:00 AM PDT

Discontinued content: Paid custom themes

September 8, 2023 (Fri) 8:00 AM PDT

Discontinued content: PAC-MAN 99 Deluxe Pack / PAC-MAN 99 Mode Unlock

October 8, 2023 (Sun) 9:00 PM PDT

Discontinuation of online services for the main game / distribution of the main game and free custom themes

Pac-Man 99 made its debut on the Switch in 2021 - following in the footsteps of Nintendo's Tetris 99 and the now discontinued Super Mario Bros. 35. Since launch, it's accumulated more than 9 million downloads.