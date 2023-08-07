If there was one game announcement we were worried about during today's Devolver Delayed showcase, it was The Plucky Squire. And now we know that the gorgeous action-adventure game from All Possible Futures — a game studio founded by Pokémon artist James Turner — has been pushed back to 2024.

Combining both 2D top-down visuals and 3D worlds, The Plucky Squire is a stunning action-adventure game that shifts between the two different visual styles — one more like a storybook, the other more like little toys. We've seen it pop up during a few indie presentations before, and it was originally slated for a 2023 release, but we've got to wait just a little longer to see this storybook brought to life.

Just in case you've missed it, here are a few more details about the game from publisher Devolver Digital:

The Plucky Squire follows the magical adventures of Jot and his friends - storybook characters who discover a three-dimensional world outside the pages of their book.

When the malevolent Humgrump realizes he's the villain of the book - destined to lose his battle against the forces of good for all eternity - he kicks the heroic Jot out of its pages and changes the story forever. Jot must face challenges, unlike anything he's ever seen if he is to save his friends from Humgrump's dark forces and restore the book's happy ending. Jump between 2D and 3D worlds in this charming action-adventure - solving puzzles, boxing badgers, flying with a jetpack, and enjoying many more delightful and surprising mini-challenges as you become the hero of a living storybook.

Devolver's presentation cheekily emulated the Nintendo Direct style, but as much as we're disappointed that this (and a handful of other indies such as Pepper Grinder) have been delayed, we appreciate the up-front honest from the title.

Check out the short video below, which goes over all of the titles delayed into 2024, along with everything still coming in 2023:

Are you disappointed with the news that The Plucky Squire has been delayed? Pop out of the page and let us know down below.