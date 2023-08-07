If there was one game announcement we were worried about during today's Devolver Delayed showcase, it was The Plucky Squire. And now we know that the gorgeous action-adventure game from All Possible Futures — a game studio founded by Pokémon artist James Turner — has been pushed back to 2024.
Combining both 2D top-down visuals and 3D worlds, The Plucky Squire is a stunning action-adventure game that shifts between the two different visual styles — one more like a storybook, the other more like little toys. We've seen it pop up during a few indie presentations before, and it was originally slated for a 2023 release, but we've got to wait just a little longer to see this storybook brought to life.
Just in case you've missed it, here are a few more details about the game from publisher Devolver Digital:
The Plucky Squire follows the magical adventures of Jot and his friends - storybook characters who discover a three-dimensional world outside the pages of their book.
When the malevolent Humgrump realizes he's the villain of the book - destined to lose his battle against the forces of good for all eternity - he kicks the heroic Jot out of its pages and changes the story forever.
Jot must face challenges, unlike anything he's ever seen if he is to save his friends from Humgrump's dark forces and restore the book's happy ending.
Jump between 2D and 3D worlds in this charming action-adventure - solving puzzles, boxing badgers, flying with a jetpack, and enjoying many more delightful and surprising mini-challenges as you become the hero of a living storybook.
Devolver's presentation cheekily emulated the Nintendo Direct style, but as much as we're disappointed that this (and a handful of other indies such as Pepper Grinder) have been delayed, we appreciate the up-front honest from the title.
Check out the short video below, which goes over all of the titles delayed into 2024, along with everything still coming in 2023:
Are you disappointed with the news that The Plucky Squire has been delayed? Pop out of the page and let us know down below.
Being serious though, I'm more than glad to wait if it means the final release will be even more polished (insert Miyamoto quote here) since Plucky Squire is definitely one of my most anticipated upcoming releases 😁
plus it gives me the time to save up my money for it so that definitely helps too 😅
Aww, this has been one of my most hyper indie games for a while. Shame to see it be delayed, but oh well. As long as it comes out and it is great, thats fine.
Everyone and his mangy dog have shamelessly copied the Nintendo Direct, but no one can do it like Nintendo can.
On topic: Been interested in The Plucky Squire since it was first announced but I honestly don't mind a delay; my backlog on Switch, 3DS and PC is that big 😅
Brilliant mockery of the Nintendo Direct format 😂
McPixel 3 DLC?? Sign me up!
Told you - https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2023/08/devolver-will-reveal-all-games-pushed-to-2024-in-next-weeks-devolver-delayed-showcase#comment7733626
As long as I get Gunbrella.
@Thomystic They really could’ve given us a release date for that one. I’m really looking forward to it.
At least now Plucky Squire’s got less competition for time next year, looking at releases this year and comparing to next.
If it means the game would be good then I had no issue with this.
This is the most charming way I've heard someone say games are getting delayed, I found this video very enjoyable I was looking forward to Plucky Squire, so it's a bit sad having to wait longer, but I will have more than enough games to play throughout 2023, so it's not that big a deal.
