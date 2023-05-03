Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

In April it was all about the Mario Movie and this month it's all about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Yes, after yet another incredibly long development cycle, next week Nintendo will finally release its latest entry in the Zelda series and the direct sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Although Zelda is the main focus this month, there are a number of other titles to look forward to in the month of May.

Here's the round up courtesy of our video producer Felix. We've even got a Zelda-like dungeon maker to kick things off:

Super Dungeon Maker - 3rd May 2023