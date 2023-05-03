In April it was all about the Mario Movie and this month it's all about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Yes, after yet another incredibly long development cycle, next week Nintendo will finally release its latest entry in the Zelda series and the direct sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Although Zelda is the main focus this month, there are a number of other titles to look forward to in the month of May.

Here's the round up courtesy of our video producer Felix. We've even got a Zelda-like dungeon maker to kick things off:

Super Dungeon Maker - 3rd May 2023

Dokapon Kingdom Connect - 9th May 2023

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 12th May 2023

LEGO 2K Drive - 19th May 2023

Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! - 23rd May 2023

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun - 23rd May 2023

Cassette Beasts - 25th May 2023

What games on this list will you be checking out this month? Tell us in the comments below.