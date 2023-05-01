Update [Mon 1st May, 2023 10:15 BST]: And, as expected, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has officially crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide.

This is just the latest milestone for the movie, directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. According to Variety, Nintendo and Illumination's animated film has managed to cross the landmark figure in just 26 days, grossing $490 million in North America and $532 million internationally. The film opened in Japan this past Friday, 28th April.

Original article [Sun 30th Apr, 2023 03:05 BST]: The Super Mario Bros. Movie was expected to reach $1 billion in global box office sales and it seems it will achieve this milestone by the end of the weekend.

According to a new update from Deadline, the Universal, Illumination and Nintendo movie will surpass the billion-dollar mark by Sunday, making it the first movie of 2023 to reach this figure. If all goes to plan, it will have taken just 26 days to achieve this.

The film reached around $970 million internationally on Friday, and the launch of the movie in markets like Japan and Korea this week have now boosted this figure.

Mario's big screen animation has already set a number of milestones - such as being crowned the biggest video game adaptation ever and becoming Illumination's third biggest animation ever (behind Minions and Despicable Me 3).

Nintendo and Illumination have already suggested there's likely more to come, but right now are focused on the success of the Mario Movie in cinemas around the globe.