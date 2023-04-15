Update [Sat 15th Apr, 2023 06:00 BST]: In a rather significant update courtesy of Variety, it's now been confirmed The Super Mario Bros. Movie has surpassed the $500 million mark at the global box office in just over a week.

Its combined domestic and international takings add up to a whopping $508.7 million. This makes it the highest-grossing film of 2023 (surpassing Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) and officially making it the biggest video game adaptation in movie history - ahead of films like Warcraft and Detective Pikachu.

Original story [Fri 14th Apr, 2023 11:30 BST]:

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is poised to be the highest-grossing video game movie ever, overtaking Detective Pikachu and the Warcraft movie after only being in cinemas for just over a week.

The latest figures from Box Office Mojo show that the movie has already made $437,946,600 worldwide, which a domestic gross of $250,958,695 and an international gross of $186,987,905 (via Collider).

That means it's easily on course to overtake 2016's Warcraft, which is currently sitting on a worldwide gross of $439,048,914. 2019's Detective Pikachu made $433,005,346, although Box Office Mojo also reports that the Pokémon movie made a potential additional $16,532,334 in 2023 in the UK, which would bring it up to $449,762,638.

Regardless, it's hard to see the Mario Movie not making an additional $20mil over the weekend, so whichever film is up top now, we reckon the Mario Movie will be stomping them into the ground over the next few days. It's already broken the record for the highest-grossing opening weekend for an animated movie. So, what's next, $1 billion?

Illumination and Nintendo's animated movie has been a hit with audiences, with the film sitting at a 96% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics, however, have been a bit less kind, and in our own review, we praised the spectacle of the movie, but criticised its lack of substance and story: