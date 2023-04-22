The Super Mario Bros. Movie has already been a huge success for Nintendo and Illumination, so what's on the horizon?

In a piece shared by Japanese outlet Nikkei this week, Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto spoke about the possibility of more Nintendo franchises being adapted into movies and animations - comparing the long-running video game company to a "talent agency" and its characters to "entertainers".

Here's exactly what he had to say (via a translation from Nintendo Everything):

“Nintendo is like a talent agency. We have plenty of other entertainers...There are many possible ways we could go, such as using characters that would be fit for movies, or very well-known characters.”

Unfortunately, Miyamoto didn't elaborate on what Nintendo series could be adapted next. In the immediate future though, it seems as if Nintendo and Illumination will remain focused on the Mushroom Kingdom, although there's already been requests for Donkey Kong, Luigi's Mansion, Star Fox, and even The Legend of Zelda.

According to Illumination's CEO and founder Chris Meledandri, this is just the beginning of the "rewarding collaboration" with Nintendo. Admittedly though, there's "nothing to announce" in the near future, and the focus is on the Mario Movie for now.