The Mario Movie is already the biggest video game adaptation ever and it seems it won't be slowing down any time soon.

In the latest update, it's now estimated Nintendo and Illumination's animated movie will top $830+ million at the global box office by the end of this weekend (via Forbes) - with recent reports also suggesting it will not only reach the $1 billion mark but surpass it in the near future:

Let’s-a-Go! ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Gets Ready to Join $1 Billion Box Office Club https://t.co/o7nDpRKtBN April 18, 2023

As you can see, movie websites like The Hollywood Reporter are already confident it will be "the first movie of the year to cross the $1 billion mark" at the box office worldwide. It was able to surpass the previous record-holder Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in about a week.

At the end of its second weekend, The Super Mario Bros. movie had already surpassed the $700 million mark at the global box office. Additionally, it's not out in other markets like Japan until later this month.