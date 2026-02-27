Gen 10 is official! Earlier today at the end of the Pokémon Presents broadcast, The Pokémon Company finally lifted the lid on the next mainline entries in the monster-catching super-series: Pokémon Winds & Waves.

Coming to Switch 2 sometime in "2027", we got our first look via a trailer, and the makers have released the first art from the upcoming games, including illustrations for the main character pairs from each version, the new starters, and the improbably named Pikachu pair, Mr. Windychu and Ms. Wavychu.

Let's take a closer look, shall we?

Pokémon Winds & Waves Reveal Artwork

Logos

Starting at the beginning, we've got some super high-res logo shots, highlighting the winds and, indeed, waves, as you'd expect. Gotta love a big ol' .png...

Main characters

Next up, it's the main characters, with each game offering a slightly different flavour:

First, the Winds pair:

Second, the Waves duo:

Starters

Next, it's the adorable new starter Pokémon, Browt, Pombon, and Gecqua.

Special Pikachus

And finally, two new "Special" Pikachus: Mr. Windychu and Ms. Wavychu. We wonder, which one will be in which version? It's impossible to know.

Ah, always nice to have some fresh, offical 'mon art. Let us know what you make of these below.