It's April already? Crikey.

Yes, another month is here, and that means there's a tasty handful of new games to look forward to in the coming weeks. March brought us excellent titles like Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, Have A Nice Death, and more.

Can April possibly compete? Well, we think so. The biggest highlight for this month is the long-delayed Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which will finally get tactical on April 21st. Meanwhile, the much anticipated Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection will land a bit earlier on April 14th, and TRON fans will have much to look forward to with TRON: Identity, a visual novel from Mike Bithell that will be available on April 11th.

Here's your look at the full line-up for April:

Games Coming In April 2023:

GrimGrimoire OnceMore - April 4th, 2023

GrimGrimoire OnceMore
Image: NIS America

Melon Journey: Bittersweet Memories - April 6th, 2023

Melon Journey
Image: Poppy Works

Pupperazzi - April 6th, 2023

Pupperazzi
Image: Kitfox Games

TRON: Identity - April 11th, 2023

Tron: Identity
Image: Bithell Games

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - April 14th, 2023

MM Battle Network
Image: Capcom

Minecraft Legends - April 18th, 2023

Minecraft Legends
Image: Xbox Game Studios

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story - April 18th, 2023

The Mageseeker
Image: Riot Forge

Disney Speedstorm - April 18th, 2023

Disney Speedstorm
Image: Gameloft

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp - April 21st, 2023

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
Image: Nintendo

Smile For Me - April 24th, 2023

Smile For Me
Image: SerenityForge

