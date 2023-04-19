Nintendo has announced that an Indie World showcase will take place on Wednesday, April 19th, 2023 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST / Thursday 2am AET.
The showcase will last for around 20 minutes and will focus on reveals, announcements, and updates on indie games for the Nintendo Switch.
As always, we'll be around to livestream and blog the event, to be sure to join us for all of the exciting news as it happens.
Will we finally get an update on Silksong..? Is that even an indie game anymore?! Who knows.
What are you hoping to see from Nintendo's Indie World showcase? Let us know in the comments!
Comments
Silksong? Please!
Will just say what everyone's thinking: No, Silksong is not gonna be in this Direct v.v
Edit: here's hoping for a release date for Freedom Planet 2. Also, if I can be greedy I would be very happy with a port of Super Cloudbuilt ^_^
Yay... Indie games.
Hopefully something good 3D indie games.
The comments under the tweet are already loaded with silksong comments. Oh no.
People just love disappointing themselves huh
Oh nice. I've got too many games to play as is so time to add more to the pile.
Sweet! Obviously hoping for Silksong in order to appease the masses (even if I personally don't care too much about it myself), but I'd love to see more on Pepper Grinder from the last presentation (perhaps a release date?); that game looked sick!
C’mon Pizza Tower! That one is just begging for a console port. Other than that, I just hope we get some pleasant surprises.
Awesome, even more than the direct I love these!
I get super anxious for these directs because of how surprisingly good many small titles end up being unexpectedly compared to ones I’m already anticipating.
@Max_the_German YES!!!
Yess more Indie Games.
Oh my gosh. Please. Silksong. Though, it really couldn’t come at worse time with TotK coming and me trying to chip off some of my backlog before jumping into it.
@PepperMintRex HELL YES
Case of the Golden Idol, please - though don’t know how it would work on Switch.
I suspect Vampire Survivors could turn up - seems mad that it’s not already on Switch.
Silksong? More likely to appear in a full Direct now, given the hype.
I doubt Silksong will be in it, but I'd really wish they'd say something. Anything. At the moment this news-desert is starting to turn sour and I'll wait for it to be released and then wait for a sale.
If they've reflected on their work and decided it won't be out this June then that's fine, just say so.
I have a feeling Hollow Knight has reached a level of popularity where Silksong gets its own direct.
As for me, I'm not that interested. Hollow Knight was a good game and I enjoyed playing it through once, but I haven't returned to it since. Probably still getting Silksong because the developers are expected to deliver a great game.
I could do without this actually, cause they usually come bringing shadow drops and I already can't pick up everything I wanted to this month as is. >.<
Mystic Searches would be great !!
I’d assume as Silksong is day one on gamepass it will be MS who gives an update(if it doesn’t come direct from the dev).
I just assumed now that Silk Song's release would be announced by Xbox after it was announced as coming to Gamepass
@Sam_TSM March - June is usually a slow time and then heats up for kid's summer break. Then another lull until the Xmas season.
The news shall come. Later this year we get to find out about the new switch. That's fun. Maybe early 2024 at the latest.
Haunted Chocolatier... Yes! C'mon! Has to be!
@gcunit
Saw in a recent NL article that he's taking a break from it to work on Stardew for a bit so it's unlikely.
Obviously Silksong is my top hope, but I also hope to get an update on Savior and Another Crab's Treasure.
Silksong is too big for an Indie World showcase.
@gcunit lol no. He's pausing development of that while going back to Stardew Valley
https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2023/04/stardew-valley-creator-shares-another-update-about-version-1-6-release
@Krull Vampire Survivors would be a GREAT addition. Truly one of the most addicting games I've played to date.
TOMODACHI-
I’m kidding.
I hope Risk of Rain Returns gets highlighted! Maybe even a release date?! I'm already getting it, but I want to see it get the attention it deserves.
Sweet BOTH a Monster Hunter presentation AND an Indie World showcase tomorrow? I can’t wait!
@Ralizah @Nanami_Ataraxia 😜
Yeah, Silksong is definitely being saved for a Direct at this point. I can totally picture it being the last thing they show or something.
@Ralizah while I think Vampire Survivors would be a brilliant game for Switch, I can't even begin to imagine how late game levels would fair on that hardware.
There is slowdown on my Ryzen 9, RTX 2060 laptop!
I have a feeling Vampire Survivors will be announced for the Switch. I hope so, anyway.
@Anti-Matter wasn’t there a 3D souls-like hermit crab game that was shown in the last indie world?
Dordougne! Would love a release date set for that game.
Honestly, I am actually pretty stoked for this. We usually see a bunch of cool gems that we wouldn't know about otherwise. I will definitely check this out.
I'm pretty sure Silksong would appear in a Microsoft direct instead (game pass launch, let's recall), so I have no hope for that.
Bring me Vampire Survivors and I'm done.
Does a general Direct usually follow an indie presentation?
West of Loathing was originally announced for Switch in a Nintendo indie presentation (before they were branded as Indie Worlds), and Asymmetric confirmed they planned to bring Shadows Over Loathing to Switch, so I'm hoping to see that (or for Patrick's Parabox to resurface, or Pizza Tower to get announced).
@JONOFTHEJONS
I'm waiting for something cute and 3D like from Wholesome Direct.
Oxenfree 2, maybe?
@Wheatly I imagine the developer will probably want to tone down the number of particle effects on screen once the game starts getting really crazy, but even if it does have performance issues (like it sometimes does late-game on Steam Deck), it won't impact the gameplay too much.
I just finished my list of indie games... My wallet is bleeding.
As goofy as it feels to type it out - I hope we hear more about Fashion Dreamer - which was on the last direct. I have two young daughters who love nothing more than just dressing things up and drawing their own fashion ideas- the chill/cozy/creative vibe, the cool artwork and the play had us buzzing about it.
@Anti-Matter Me too.
Rip my hopes for a normal direct
Silksong is too big for one of these.
Looking forward to it, like @Dpullam said Indie World presentations practically always have some cool gems in them!
@Friendly You actually called it, but even sooner than you expected!
Sports Story please!
The real one I mean. Not whatever the heck that was in December.
@Cashews Doubt we'll hear about it during this, but I hope for your daughters and all the other fans of that kind of games - there are more of them than most people would think - that we'll hear more about Fashion Dreamer sooner than later!
@JONOFTHEJONS it's called Another Crab's Treasure
I'm praying for a Slay the Princess port to the Switch
C’mon Oxenfree II and Vampire Survivors!
and the clamoring of Silksong continues.
Honestly though, maybe they will show FNAF Security Breach or any of those new fan games of FNAF coming to Switch?
I will probably have to wait and watch it during lunch.
@nocdaes beat me to it!!
@FawfulsFury it’s only april, just a bit (wait till September) longer, we can do this
@Fizza I had completely forgotten about Pepper Grinder, but now you've reminded me, I want it right now.
I haven’t been keeping up with indie games at all so I’m not expecting anything. That said, I appreciate smaller devs so I’ll give it a watch and maybe a game or two will peak my interest.
Might as well throw in my usual wishlist items like Heart Forth Alicia, a potential World Next Door sequel and maybe even Starbound (Chucklefish sounded skeptical once, but self-admittedly so did Hello Games - and after even Song of 16 Gb RAM VN Memories just got ported after all, the sky's truly the limit😄).
My predictions:
Vampire Survivors, Silkong, Genshin Impact, Stray, Mighty Number 9 3DS, Oddity, and Smash bros.
Would love to hear some news on Ex-Zodiac or The Plucky Squire. Maybe some new Mina The Hollower footage will be shown?
@fenlix "Stray"
Don't do that. Don't give me hope.
@FawfulsFury
We'll most likely be getting one in June; they usually do one around that time. At least, I hope so. We don't really have any big Switch games to look forward too after Tears of the Kingdom, so.. yeah.
Neat, wasn't expecting an Indie Direct this month! I doubt we get Silksong news (it's probably coming out soon though) but my far-out bet is that we get Deltarune chapter 3 launching tomorrow
Cool beans. Always 1 or 2 decent games in these.
@Mauzuri Pikmin 4 is the 2nd biggest Switch game of the year imho. Not for everyone, it never is, but a big deal to a lot of people.
@BlackMayge Man, I do not need to spend another huge number of hours unlocking everything again on Switch! Which is not to say it shouldn't come out on Switch of course. It totally should. I just hope I can stop myself from buying it again.
I am always open to new puzzle games!
Usually I'm one of the people saying, "No, we won't see Silksong." But I don't know, for some reason I have hope this time. I gotta suppress that so I can enjoy the Indie Showcase for what it is. If Silksong does drop, I'll be pleasantly surprised.
I’m torn about Silksong.
On the one hand, I do not have the time to play both TotK and SS. Nor do I have the mental capacity to process the idea of delaying one for the other and dealing with the mental consequences.
On the other hand, it would be some balls on Team Cherry to release it against TotK, and I would want to see that play out.
If they announce both SS and Outer Wilds for the same year as TotK…well…please give my exploded head to my mother.
I know it's farfetched but here praying for Silksong and Blasphemous 2...
Silksong or I'll start a riot
(Just kidding, im not holding my breath anymore)
Still hoping to see something regarding Silksong or Blasphemous 2.
My dark horse guess/wish would be a Little Devil Inside announcement. It’s a long shot but a guy can still dream can’t he?
Would love to see more about Wargroove 2!
Maybe we’ll get a release date for Bomb rush Cyberfunk
@JohnnyMind yeah, I think I cracked Nintendo’s code!
Looking forward to it!
Silksong will make this worthwhile! Maybe a shadow drop for Sea of Stars too!
Awesome! I'm home sick today and I hope I'm not sick tomorrow but if I am that will be a nice bright spot of the day.
I'm always excited for a direct, indie or otherwise. It will make work easier, that's for sure.
Captain Toad's Top 5 most wanted Indie games.
5. Silksong (Still early on Hollow knight. )
4. Rain World Expansion (I'm lost in this game but it's the good kind of lost, now I'll get lost even more.)
3. Pizza Tower (Wario land styled insanity, I'll go for it for the right price.)
2. Hi-Fi Rush (Rhythm styled DMC? Sign me up.)
1. VAMPIRE SURVIVORS!! (Cheap, addictive, overly satisfying.)
The Plucky Squire!
Gunbrella!
Of course there's Silksong and Blasphemous 2 but.... Ye .... Probably not 😅
@Wheatly Switch handles similar games like Crimsonland or Monster Destroyer, though.
@nhSnork I haven't played either so I can't really comment and VS may just be poorly optimised but the last minute of a round on later levels with all your upgrades firing huge projectiles all bouncing across the screen just tanks the performance.
I am hoping for some nice physical releases. After the 3ds eshop closure debacle, I am focused on buying physicals more than ever
[Insert required silksong comment here.]
Silksong, WrestleQuest, Freedom Planet 2, Metal Slug Tactics, Oxenfree 2, Afterimage, World of Anterra, Wandering Sword, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Wargroove 2, Zenonia Collection, Angry Birds Collection, Elden Ring, Sekiro: Shadow Die Twice, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, all these indie titles needs to come to Switch or needs a Switch update.
Maybe the release date for the game of the bug with the red dress.
Other than the obvious, be nice to find out what on earth is going on with Outer Wilds and Bomb Rush Cyberfunk.
@Serpenterror Afterimage is coming out on the twenty fifth.
The switch can't handle the bottom of your list and you know it.
@Serpenterror One of these games is not like the other.
Silksong is the new Mother 3....
I know they're not indie, but I'd love to see a Lizardcube version of Golden Axe or a new Final Fight.
It would also be nice to see something new from WayForward, especially if they go back to the Risky's Revenge/Pirate's Curse tone and style.
I love and yet dread these Indie Directs, bc I already have too much to play.
My backlog anxiety would get even worse if they announce Switch ports of Outer Wilds and Vampire Survivors.
Guess which game im hoping most for!
A.Pizza Tower B.Pizza Tower
C.Pizza Tower D.Pizza Tower
@DrGonzo I mean, if Hogwarts Legacy will somehow work on Switch, I wouldn’t be surprised if Elden Ring could work on it.
@Captain_Toad If Hi-Fi Tush comes to the Switch, I will give everybody on this thread a copy of Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe.
Hoping for Hi-Fi Rush, Pizza Tower, or Silksong.
@PepperMintRex I hope your right on my god I hope your right!
Get ready for the live chat complaining about if Smash is in the Direct...🙄
@JONOFTHEJONS That's a fair point but I was actually looking at Kena: Bridge of Spirits when I made that comment. And Wo Long, but I think Kena would brick a switch.
I’ll hop on the bandwagon and ask for Vampire Survivors. Seriously that game is insanely addicting no matter how shallow it seems on the surface. I clocked 8 hours over 2 days 😬
I can’t even think of the last time I binged a game to that extent!
If it comes to switch my life will be over.
Probably going to be a bunch of trash as usual.
@Cashews oh oops, I completely forgot about that one 😅 It’s not really a big or important Nintendo franchise imo. But even then, besides that there’s nothing else..
feels like Direct Farm sim
Would Fantasy Life class as Indie? Would love a release date or some information on that!
Hollow Knight went on sale on the e-shop this morning #justsaying
I would like to see Astlibra, Grimrock 2, Wrath AoR, Warhammer 4K Boltgun, Amid Evil, Dordogne and... Silksong.
Let's dream.
@Olrun @elpardo1984 they did initially announce it as a Switch console exclusive though (https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2019/02/hollow_knight_silksong_is_coming_to_nintendo_switch_as_a_console_exclusive). So it's a bit weird and maybe toed up in some legals?
@Ogbert If I recall correctly it was more like "we'll priorize Switch because most of Hollow Knight success was on Switch", but I can be wrong here (still in the PR part of the article it's stated it could come to other platforms). So surely Microsoft slammed its money in the table.
Give us a break Nintendo...my backlog and wishlist are already packed with wonderful games, so please nothing for me... Or maybe show us more about some games I am on the fence about due to showing me short (cinematic) trailers and end up not my being my cup of tea...that is the quickest way for me to reduce my (potential) backlog, haha.
Though I am wondering what is going on with these games that have been announced quite a while ago:
@SuperBiny64 @Ewaldus Oxenfree 2 has a “leaked” release date of June 12th, so hopefully that’s accurate! Would love to see that one, though there’s literally 0% chance I’d be able to get to it right away with that release date.
I’m hoping for Oxenfree, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, Gunbrella, and the Plucky Squire. I don’t expect anything on Silksong. I’d love to see the show close out with a release date for Mina the Hollower. That said though, I’m hoping for that, but expecting less. We haven’t heard anything from a lot of indies that have been due out for a while. No Mineko’s Night Market for years now and that’s rumored to be releasing soon too. Could be an interesting one. I hope it’s an interesting one.
