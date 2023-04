Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

During today's Indie World Showcase, developer The Game Kitchen announced that Blasphemous II will be heading to the Nintendo Switch in Summer, 2023.

The sequel to the 2019 Metroidvania will "introduce new design ideas as well as new artistic and narrative paths". The original Blasphemous was well received by fans of the genre, and we gave the game a solid 9/10 in our review.