Well, it's been a long time coming, but we finally have an official release date for Team Reptile's Bomb Rush Cyberfunk as today's Indie World Direct showcase revealed that the game will skate over to Switch on 18th August.

We have been feeling the Jet Set Radio vibes of this project since it first boogied its way onto the scene back in 2020. After being officially delayed last year, we had accepted that it was going to be a little while before we heard any more news about these funky beats, but a brief snippet in the Indie World's closing sizzle reel confirmed that the game will be coming our way this summer.

While there was very little of the game to be found in the showcase, Team Reptile has released a new trailer which you can find above. We still don't know all that much about the game itself, but this latest peak promises that it will be all-skating, all-dancing, all-free running, and all-funky.

From what we've seen so far, we're hoping for a banging soundtrack to be accompanying all of this robotic rebelling. August can't come soon enough!