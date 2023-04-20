Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Last month, Five Nights At Freddy's: Security Breach got announced for the Nintendo Switch. Now, in an update during the latest Indie World Showcase, the "family-friendly horror" game has been released on the eShop.

This title originally made its debut in 2021 and has players take control of a young boy named Gregory, who is trapped overnight at Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex. You'll call on the help of Freddy Fazbear himself as you attempt to survive the "near-unstoppable hunt" of the reimagined Five Nights at Freddy's characters as well as new threats.

This game will set you back $39.99 USD or your regional equivalent and takes up around 8.5 GB of system space. Here's some additional PR from Nintendo's website:

THE HUNTERS AND THE HUNTED - Once nighttime protocols are initiated, the animatronics at Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex will relentlessly pursue all intruders. Glamrock Chica, Roxanne Wolf, Montgomery Gator, and the Pizzaplex’s security guard, Vanessa, will turn over every Cotton Candy Pizza Stand if they have to - it’s not wise to stay in one place for too long. ADAPT TO SURVIVE - Access the building’s security cameras to survey the environment and plan your route through danger. Distract enemies by knocking over paint cans and toys - just slip away before enemies are drawn to your location. Hop into hiding spots and allow danger to pass, or try to outrun your pursuers. Play your way, but be prepared to adapt.