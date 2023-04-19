Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We've finally got confirmation that Rift of the NecroDancer is coming to Switch. First announced for a PC release last summer, today's Indie World presentation confirmed we'll be able to take on the Guitar Hero-inspired boss rush rhythm game later this year.

In this Crypt of the NecroDancer spin-off, Cadence is now fighting to the beat of the rhythm in modern times. And during the Indie World, we got a good look at the lane-based combat that we'll need to get to grips with to shred our opponents.

There are also five different Rhythm Heaven-style minigames to dive into, which match up with the five characters and storylines.

Here are some more details from the game's Steam page:

The NecroDancer's back in a brand new rhythm game spinoff! Help Cadence navigate the modern world while repairing the rifts that have torn her life apart. Do rhythmic battle via rift mode, minigames, and boss battles! All to the beat of a brand new soundtrack from Danny Baranowsky & friends. Key Features: - Rift Mode — A rhythmic battle against streams of monsters pouring out of the Rift!

- Mini Game Mode — Help Cadence overcome the challenges of the modern world via rhythmic mini games!

- Boss Battles Mode — Defeat powerful bosses using a one-two punch, to the rhythm of the beat!

- A brand new soundtrack from Danny Baranowsky and collaborators!

- Mod support, online leaderboards, and more!

Rift of the NecroDancer is tuning up for 2023 release on Switch. We'll take to the mic when we have an exact date for you. Let us know whether you'll be strapping in for this in the comments.