Well, here we are - the third month of 2023! We've already had games like Metroid Prime Remastered, Kirby and Octopath Traveler II so what's up next?

This month players can look forward to all sorts of titles. March is kicking off with the release of Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star. Later on in the month, the horror title Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse returns on March 9th, Peppa Pig gets some time in the spotlight on 17th March and Bayonetta is back on the same date.

Later on in the month on 24th of March, the Atelier Ryza series finally returns on 24th March and one bonus at the very end is the Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania DLC. Here's the full lineup of what's on the way in the month of March:

Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star - March 2nd, 2023