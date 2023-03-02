Well, here we are - the third month of 2023! We've already had games like Metroid Prime Remastered, Kirby and Octopath Traveler II so what's up next?

This month players can look forward to all sorts of titles. March is kicking off with the release of Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star. Later on in the month, the horror title Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse returns on March 9th, Peppa Pig gets some time in the spotlight on 17th March and Bayonetta is back on the same date.

Later on in the month on 24th of March, the Atelier Ryza series finally returns on 24th March and one bonus at the very end is the Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania DLC. Here's the full lineup of what's on the way in the month of March:

Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star - March 2nd, 2023

Fitness Boxing

ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni - March 9th, 2023

Oni

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse - March 9th, 2023

FF

Peppa Pig: World Adventures - March 17th, 2023

Peppa Pig

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon - March 17th, 2023

Bayonetta Origins

Have A Nice Death - March 21st, 2023

Have A Nice Death

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key - March 24th, 2023

Atelier 3

Bonus: Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania DLC - March 6th, 2023

Dead Cells

Bonus: Metroid Prime Remastered Physical Edition (Europe) - March 3rd, 2023

Metroid Prime Remastered

What games on this list will you be checking out this month? Tell us in the comments below.