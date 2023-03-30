Super Mario Bros. Movie Poster
Image: Illumination / Nintendo

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is out in less than a week, and with promos and adverts in full swing, there are still a few things we don't actually know about the movie. of course,

One of those is that the voice of Mario, Charles Martinet, is reportedly getting a few cameo roles in the upcoming film. But none of those have been revealed yet. However, Spanish film and entertainment website eCartelera has reportedly got the scoop on who Martinet will be playing in the movie (thanks, Nintenderos).

With the release so close, we know a lot of you want to be surprised by Martinet's role (or roles) in the film. So if you don't want to know who Martinet might be playing, now's your chance to hop out of the story now as there will be spoilers below the jump!

You can check out a couple of other stories on the Mario movie in the meantime — the SteelBook release date may have been leaked, and Illumination's Mario Chris Pratt has "defended" the voice casting for the film.

Okay, deep breath... are you ready? Spoilers abound.

Yes, we're a bit disappointed Martinet isn't Mario too, but we're at least glad he's going to be in the film. And according to eCartelera, Martinet has at least two confirmed cameos in Illumination's movie.

In both the Spanish version of the film, and in the English-language release, Charles Martinet will reportedly be playing Mario's father — which we think is actually quite fitting. We're a bit curious to see what the plumber's father actually looks like, or maybe he'll just make an appearance via phone call or something. We don't know, we're just thinking out loud here.

The second role Martinet will reportedly be voicing is an unknown character called Giuseppe. We don't know how they're associated with Mario or what their role is in the film at the moment.

Of course, none of this will likely be confirmed before the movie launches on 5th April. Illumination is likely keeping this a surprise for long-time fans who will be listening out for the iconic voice.

What do you think of this rumour? Do you think Martinet is voicing two new characters in the movie? Let us know in the comments.

[source ecartelera.com, via nintenderos.com]