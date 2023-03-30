The Super Mario Bros. Movie is out in less than a week, and with promos and adverts in full swing, there are still a few things we don't actually know about the movie. of course,

One of those is that the voice of Mario, Charles Martinet, is reportedly getting a few cameo roles in the upcoming film. But none of those have been revealed yet. However, Spanish film and entertainment website eCartelera has reportedly got the scoop on who Martinet will be playing in the movie (thanks, Nintenderos).

With the release so close, we know a lot of you want to be surprised by Martinet's role (or roles) in the film. So if you don't want to know who Martinet might be playing, now's your chance to hop out of the story now as there will be spoilers below the jump!

