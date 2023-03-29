We are but one week away from the official release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie and while the marketing campaign has certainly stepped up a gear (often in weird boot-focussed ways), that hasn't stopped the odd leak from slipping through.

This time it's all about the film's Blu-ray Steelbook release, which it looks like will be heading our way from 6th June 2023 (thanks, Nintendo Wire).

As spotted by @nintendomerch in a tweet which has since been taken down, the “Power-Up Collector’s Edition” contains a 4K Blu-ray copy of the upcoming Mario movie, encased in a swanky metal cover with a Power-Up Mushroom on the front and back. Opening up the case reveals an image of the Mushroom Kingdom on the interior, which is a colourful touch

With many official images of the Blu-ray being taken down following the leak, we don't have a visual to show you at the moment besides the above description. This being said, we will be keeping an eye out for the official word on the release following the film's premiere where hopefully we will get a slightly better idea of what special features the disk format will offer.

Will you be adding the Mario movie to your DVD collection? Let us know in the comments.