Ever since it was revealed the video game voice of Mario would be swapped for Marvel superstar Chris Pratt in the upcoming Mario Movie, there have been ongoing concerns about the voice and casting.

While we've already heard some of Mario's one-liners in recent trailers, Pratt has now directly acknowledged worries about "the voice" and "the voices" in general, during a recent interview with Extra TV. He's aware how much this IP means to fans, and insists it's not just a "cash grab".

Here's exactly what he had to say - reassuring fans that the voices and team behind this movie are absolutely "dedicated" to this project:

Chris Pratt: "Go watch the movie and then we can talk... I think you probably need to watch it twice... I think that in all honesty though is that this is a passionate fanbase and it makes sense. I understand, I’m part of it. This is the soundtrack to your youth. You don’t want someone to come along and cynically kind of destroy it as a cash grab with a movie. I fully understand that, you do not want that to happen, and there are so many hearts and souls and minds dedicated to making sure that didn’t happen.”

Pratt reiterated how the movie really honors the video game and the world of Mario, and believes it's a "very promising" start - with the possibility of an "entire universe" over the next decade.

It follows comments made by Seth Rogen recently about how Donkey Kong would sound. Rogen was upfront about it - admitting he doesn't do voices, and just used his regular one for DK. You can read more about this in our previous story.