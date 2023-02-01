Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We're already up to the second month of 2023, so what can we look forward to in the world of Nintendo Switch games? The one and only Felix has put together a list of 9...maybe 10... exciting new games coming to the hybrid platform this month.

In the first half of the month, be on the lookout for games like Life is Strange 2 and Theatrhythm Final Bar Line, and later in February we've got a remaster of Tales of Symphonia, the return of Digimon World: Next Order and then some exclusive offerings like Kirby and Octopath Traveler II. Here's the full round-up:

Dranius - 2nd February

Life is Strange 2 - 2nd February

Blanc - 14th February

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - 16th February

Tales of Symphonia Remastered - 17th February

Digimon World: Next Order - 22nd February

Clive 'N' Wrench - 24th February

Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe - 24th February

Octopath Traveler II - 24th February

What games on this list will you be checking out this month? Tell us in the comments below.