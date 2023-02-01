We're already up to the second month of 2023, so what can we look forward to in the world of Nintendo Switch games? The one and only Felix has put together a list of 9...maybe 10... exciting new games coming to the hybrid platform this month.
In the first half of the month, be on the lookout for games like Life is Strange 2 and Theatrhythm Final Bar Line, and later in February we've got a remaster of Tales of Symphonia, the return of Digimon World: Next Order and then some exclusive offerings like Kirby and Octopath Traveler II. Here's the full round-up:
Dranius - 2nd February
Life is Strange 2 - 2nd February
Blanc - 14th February
Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - 16th February
Tales of Symphonia Remastered - 17th February
Digimon World: Next Order - 22nd February
Clive 'N' Wrench - 24th February
Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe - 24th February
Octopath Traveler II - 24th February
What games on this list will you be checking out this month? Tell us in the comments below.
Probably just Kirby for me. I may pick up the original Octopath Traveler somewhere down the line.
Kirby forever.
I do want Octopath 2 as well, but I may put it on hold for a bit. Curious to see how Blanc reviews.
Still gotta get through the original octopath so that one I'll probably wait a bit with.
Tales of Symphonia for sure. Never heard of Clive ‘n Wrench but it looks like something I might like. Everything else is probably a pass, at least for now.
