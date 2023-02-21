27th February is commonly known as Pokémon Day around these parts and, as is to be expected, we now know that a special livestream is on the way. The Pokémon Company has today announced that the next 'Pokémon Presents' will be taking place on the big day to mark the occasion and give us an idea of what's next for the series.

The Pokémon Presents showcase will air on the company's official YouTube channel at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT / 3pm CET and is set to contain around 20 minutes of Pokémon news.





Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PST on February 27 for about 20 minutes of exciting Pokémon news in celebration of



Last year was packed full of 'mon content with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet headlining. While we can't see the event being quite as big this time around, here's hoping that we leave with a better idea of the upcoming DLC and patch plans.