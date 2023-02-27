Well... that happened.

February's Pokémon Presents showcase is now behind us and it was not the blockbuster stream of announcements that some were predicting. Instead, what we saw this time around was a much more subdued reel of news building up to some predicted trailers for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.

Coming off the back of the recent Nintendo Direct, this was always going to seem a slightly more low-key affair, but with little in the way of big news coming our way, Pokémon Day sure was a quieter one this year.

Below we have assembled a breakdown of each item that was touched on during the Pokémon Presents broadcast, including a trailer and individual news post where applicable.

Didn't have time to catch 'em all? We've got you covered!

Pokémon Presents February 2023 — The Full Presentation

Pokémon World Championships 2023

After appearing in London last year, the Pokémon World Championships 2023 are heading to Japan. The event will once again see competitions across the mainline Pokémon games (Scarlet and Violet this time around) as well as battles in the Trading Card Game, Pokémon GO and Pokémon Unite.

You can find the event's brand-new key art above.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic

A brand new card package based on the original Trading Card Game set is set to be revealed at the World Championships. The Pokémon Presents showcase gave a teaser of what the set will look like detailing a folding board, pristine copies of the original cards and multiple play pieces.

We have no firm release date for this one as of yet.

Pokémon Concierge

A new stop-motion animated series from The Pokémon Company is set to air on Netflix called Pokémon Concierge. We don't know much about this one just yet apart from what can be found in the above teaser — but just look at that little clay Psyduck!

Pokémon Unite

Alongside announcing that the game has now passed 100 million downloads, the Presents showcase also revealed that Zacian will be joining Pokémon Unite soon. The new fighter will possess the Unite attack 'Sovereign Sword' which can be used to overwhelm opponents.

On top of this, a Boss Rush event is now underway in the game and players can use the gift code 'POKEMONDAY' to redeem a free Gold Zacian Boost Emblem which has useful effects in battle.

Pokémon Café Remix

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starters (Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly) are now appearing in the Pokémon Café Remix game and will be hanging around until 17th March alongside a new Paldea-inspired dish.

You can also redeem a free in-game chef outfit for Greninja, deliver to a wider array of chefs and invite one of the Gen IX starters to join your staff.

Pokémon Masters EX

New Galar trainers and Gym Leaders are heading to Pokémon Masters EX across a number of events. These include Hop and Zapdos from 2nd March - 9th April, Bede and Articuno from 4th March - 9th April and Marnie and Moltres from 28th February - 9th April.

There are also several bonuses heading to the game including the chance to scout up to 100 sync pairs and redeem 3,000 gems for free.

Pokémon Sleep