Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have been out for a number of months now, but there's still no sign of Pokémon HOME support.

It was mentioned during a previous showcase last November how it would be added after the game's release, and now at the latest event, it's been updated to an "early" release at some point in 2023. We're still in the first quarter of the year, so that's pretty early!

"We're also planning to begin Pokémon Home support for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet early this year. Then you'll be able to bring roaming form Gimmighoul that you've caught in Pokémon GO to Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet via Pokémon Home."

🟠 🟣 Certain Pokémon you’ve journeyed with in past Pokémon games. #PokemonHOME support for #PokemonScarletViolet is coming early this year. You can bring the following to Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet:🟠 🟣 Roaming Form Gimmighoul that you’ve caught in Pokémon GO.🟠 🟣 Certain Pokémon you’ve journeyed with in past Pokémon games. pic.twitter.com/wPVi2Iq7cl February 27, 2023

The cloud-based storage service Pokémon Home is already compatible with all of the previous Switch entries, so it will be nice to finally see Scarlet and Violet join this list. Of course, you can choose from a free basic sub or a premium one. The basic one has a number of restrictions, while the second one requires you to pay for it.