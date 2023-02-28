Another one of the highlight announcements during the latest Pokémon Presents broadcast was the announcement of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet DLC. The two-part series - The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk - will begin this Fall with the first part, and the second part will follow in Winter 2023.

While we already know a bit about these DLC add-ons including some of the Pokémon in both parts, it seems The Pokémon Company has shared even more information. Apparently, there'll be "over" 230 returning Pokémon. Here's the official PR:

"In Part 1: The Teal Mask and Part 2: The Indigo Disk, you will be able to encounter over 230 familiar Pokémon that have been found living in other regions but which had not appeared in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet."

The Pokémon officially confirmed so far include ones like Ninetales, Zebstrika and Milotic. On a related note, a dataminer has reportedly uncovered the other Pokémon that will be included, based on "deleted entries" in the Scarlet & Violet Pokedex (Version 1.2.0). A similar discovery was made during the Sword and Shield generation. You can see a list on Pastebin (note: potential spoilers). Keep in mind, this may not reflect the Pokedex in the official release.

What past generation Pokémon would you like to see make a return in Scarlet & Violet? Comment below.