Another one of the highlight announcements during the latest Pokémon Presents broadcast was the announcement of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet DLC. The two-part series - The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk - will begin this Fall with the first part, and the second part will follow in Winter 2023.
While we already know a bit about these DLC add-ons including some of the Pokémon in both parts, it seems The Pokémon Company has shared even more information. Apparently, there'll be "over" 230 returning Pokémon. Here's the official PR:
"In Part 1: The Teal Mask and Part 2: The Indigo Disk, you will be able to encounter over 230 familiar Pokémon that have been found living in other regions but which had not appeared in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet."
The Pokémon officially confirmed so far include ones like Ninetales, Zebstrika and Milotic. On a related note, a dataminer has reportedly uncovered the other Pokémon that will be included, based on "deleted entries" in the Scarlet & Violet Pokedex (Version 1.2.0). A similar discovery was made during the Sword and Shield generation. You can see a list on Pastebin (note: potential spoilers). Keep in mind, this may not reflect the Pokedex in the official release.
What past generation Pokémon would you like to see make a return in Scarlet & Violet? Comment below.
[source scarletviolet.pokemon.com]
Comments (12)
Porygon-Z, yes!!! Now my ultimate team will be complete.
I just want national dex back, I would happily buy dlc for that, still, over 200 isn’t bad.
bring back paras you cowards
Everyone: Game is broken, fix it please?
Pokemon: makes DLC instead.
Why fix it when it has sold 20 million copies already? -random game freak intern quivering because he wants to keep his job
Still no scolipede. Rip my favourite bug mon
Ah this joke again.
They did the same with S&S.
All 1008 Pokémon would be nice..
I want my boy Sawk return.
@Dragonite89 ye but not in this broken setting with a cardboard world of S&V. This world looks buggy and hollow.
Dewgong is FINALLY BACK 😭😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️
It will also come with “over 400 new glitches and bad frame rates”.
Tap here to load 12 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...