As part of today's Pokémon Presents broadcast, The Pokémon Company has announced that Pokémon Scarlet & Violet DLC is on the way later this year, and it's called The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.

With two parts — The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk — available to download in Fall and Winter 2023 respectively, the downloadable content will bring new features and Pokémon, plus some returners, to the latest mainline Pokémon titles which launched back in November 2022.

Two new legendary Pokémon were shown in the video: Ogerpon, 'with its fearsome mask', and Terapagos, 'resplendent in its glittering aura'.

In part one, The Teal Mask, you'll visit the land of Kitakami as part of a school trip outside the region of Paldea. Part two, The Indigo Disc, will take you to Blueberry Academy as an exchange student.

According to the video, pre-orders will be live shortly. Anyone who purchases the DLC before 31st October 2023 will get a code for a special Hisuian Zoroark with a Dark Tera Type that knows Happy Hour and has the Charismatic Mark. You'll also be able to immediately access a new set of uniforms in the base game.

Scarlet & Violet became the focus of many a meme at launch after launching with various bugs and performance issues. Nintendo apologised for these issues and has sought to address many of them in a new update. The issues at launch didn't stop the games from selling over 20 million copies in just six weeks.

