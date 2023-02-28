If you've ever had dreams of owning the original Charizard card from the first Pokémon TCG series, you'll be pleased to hear The Pokémon Company is reviving this classic set.

In the latest Pokémon Presents, Pokémon president and CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara teased this return with a brief clip showing two players engaged in battle. It's officially titled "Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic" and more will be revealed in the near future at the Pokémon Championships.

Here's exactly what Ishihara had to say about this new (but old) TCG reveal:

"Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic is designed to be a premium Pokémon TCG set that will last a lifetime. Created by the design firm Nendo, Creatures and The Pokémon Company as a joint production. We'll be providing a sneak peek of the product at the Pokémon World Championships, so I hope you will all come check it out."

A brief message at the end of the teaser video also noted how the classic set would not be usable within official tournaments.

This isn't the first time TCG has revived classic cards. Select holographic cards from the original set were previously made available in 25th anniversary celebration sets and elite trainer boxes. They came with special Pikachu logos on them - making them easy to spot alongside the originals.