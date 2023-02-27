Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

In one of the more unexpected announcements from today's Pokémon Presents presentation, the company announced that a new sleep tracking app called Pokémon Sleep will be launching later on this year.

Pokémon Sleep will measure how good of a night's rest you get and store the results for analysis. By sleeping with your phone next to you, the app will measure your stages of dozing, snoozing and slumbering, with different Pokémon appearing on your screen depending on how well you kip.

If it sounds like a strange concept, that's because it is. You will be able to wake up in the morning and see a visual display of your sleep pattern thanks to the poses of various 'mon that have accumulated during the night.

It looks like there is some aspect of classic Pokémon collecting to be had here — some sleep poses are rarer than others — but this very much appears to be a sleep tracking first and foremost, and a Pokémon 'game' as an add-on.

The app will also be an integral part of the new Pokémon GO Plus + device — snappy name, right? Part autocatcher, part sleep monitor, the device can be used to let the app know when you are drifting off and when you wake up. It even has sound functionality and can act as a speaker for the disembodied voice of Pikachu to sing you a lullaby (because that can't possibly be creepy).

You can find the device's full trailer below:

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We have no official release date for Pokémon Sleep just yet outside of 'Summer 2023', though we imagine that this will be nailed down in the coming months.

In more exciting news, the broadcast did confirm the content for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's upcoming DLC. For all of the information on the first two waves, be sure to check out our coverage below: