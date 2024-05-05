Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door returns later this month and if you're planning on downloading a digital copy, you might be curious to know how much space this new "revamped" version takes up on your system.

According to Nintendo's official game page listing, you'll need to have 5.0GB of free space on your device to install it. In contrast, the newest entry Paper Mario: The Origami King required about 6.5GB of space. And for those wondering, the original GameCube release was just over the 1GB mark back in the day.

As for next month's release, Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, it seems this new Switch version of the game will require 3.3GB of free space to install. The third outing was a much bigger game and the original 3DS title was less than 1GB. Nintendo has also shared the introduction clip of Luigi's Mansion 2 HD for Switch, which you can check out in our previous post: