It's a new year, folks! 2023 is here and if there's one thing we're sure of, it's that January is generally a pretty quiet month for gaming in general. Well, this year, the Switch has said "errr no thank you" and gifted us a whole bunch of awesome new releases that we should all be getting excited about!
So what exactly is in the pipeline? Well, check out the above video for a full breakdown from our lovely video producer Felix, and be sure to browse the upcoming games below at your leisure:
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider - 12th January, 2023
Breakers Collection - 12th January, 2023
Persona 3 Portable - 19th January, 2023
Persona 4 Golden - 19th January, 2023
Fire Emblem Engage - 20th January, 2023
Risen - 24th January, 2023
Oddballers - 26th January, 2023
Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake - 31st January, 2023
Will you be playing any of these games on your Nintendo Switch this month? Tell us down below.
Comments (20)
I forgot the two Persona games were releasing in January. I will get them both as well as Fire Emblem. It'll have to be staggered because of game budgeting issues, but it'll be ASAP. Oh and Breakers Collection as well, most likely. Pretty good month straight off the bat for 2023
Will probably end up picking up both Persona titles.
Also mildly interested in Risen, but I’m worried this will be a garbage port. We have roughly 3 weeks until it comes out. Have we even gotten any Switch screenshots/gameplay? With it coming to PS4/XB1/PC I doubt the video is specific to the Switch.
Moonriders has my interest piqued, but I’m not 100% on it.
I’d like to say I’m fully… uh… engaged… on Fire Emblem: Engage, but, man, there is just a weird feeling in the back of my head about the game that’s telling me to wait before preordering it, so I’m going to trust my instinct. It could just be that its release date is so close to the release date for Forspoken and I already preordered that. I dunno. Hope reviews drop a few days early on it because I typically love FE games… though I don’t usually like the “side games” so much… I’m just not sure which type of game Engage really is yet, I suppose!
Looking forward to Persona 3 and Engage!
Definitely waiting for reviews on FE: Engage. I've said it plenty, but I'm tired of Fire Emblem games that revolve around past characters, and would much rather enjoy a new story that develops new characters and doesn't try to cash in on nostalgia. Also don't want another weird dating mode. Tea time in Three Houses turned me off too. Engage will have to get extremely good reviews to pull me back in.
I don't understand how we live in a world where not only do I need to choose between playing Persona 4 and 3 on the same day, but I have to choose whether to play one of those OR a new Fire Emblem the day after.
UGH
Unfortunately the Persona's are digital only.
Also your dates are saying 2022
Kind of difficult to be excited for Persona 3 Portable when the Persona 3 Remake is a year or two away. Other than that, I have my eye on A Space for the Unbound.
Persona 4 Golden and Fire Emblem Engage are what I'm picking up.
I still have Persona 3 for my PSP so I really dont need to buy it again for my Nintendo Switch Lite. I also still have Persona 4 for my Playstation 3
@Bret you an I must live in different planets then. This is literally the first Fire Emblem (not including spin offs) that brings characters from past games. Also you know what's the beauty about tea time in Three Houses? That is OPTIONAL
Both Personas and Fire Emblem for sure. Moonrider also looks good. Great month to start the year.
I was all in on Engage but I'm just going to wait it out first. I don't like the mobile game feel with the cameos I'm getting from it. Don;t get me wrong — I'm likely buying it but I'm just waiting first. For all the previews for it, I still feel like I haven't seen enough proper gameplay yet. I feel like it's just been a bunch of cinematics and character reveals. I know next to nothing about the game come to think of it. Maybe that's my own fault...
Honestly, I'd love a good ol' remaster of Radiant Dawn. A good classic Fire Emblem that I can play on the go or on the TV.
:: salivating ::
I'm not even done with persona 5 yet, that game is long as hell just to beat. But 3 and 4 will be on gamepass so I won't have to buy them. As for fire emblem, I still haven't played 3 houses and will play that before I get the new one, of course if it reviews well
@shinokami Weird, I didn't know Awakening and Fates were spinoffs. Three Houses is the ONLY mainline game that doesn't feature past heroes since Awakening came out.
Persona 4 and, maybe, Persona 3 only.
I don´t want Fire Emblem anymore.
I just hope they put separate audio sliders for music, VA, etc into the Persona ports. I'd love to play those games, but lyrics in my game music annoy me too much.
Will pick Engage only.
Nothing here for me. Which is good for the ol’ wallet.
I’m waiting on Engage. Looks insipid so far.
Tap here to load 20 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...