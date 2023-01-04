Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

It's a new year, folks! 2023 is here and if there's one thing we're sure of, it's that January is generally a pretty quiet month for gaming in general. Well, this year, the Switch has said "errr no thank you" and gifted us a whole bunch of awesome new releases that we should all be getting excited about!

So what exactly is in the pipeline? Well, check out the above video for a full breakdown from our lovely video producer Felix, and be sure to browse the upcoming games below at your leisure:

Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider - 12th January, 2023

Breakers Collection - 12th January, 2023

Persona 3 Portable - 19th January, 2023

Persona 4 Golden - 19th January, 2023

Fire Emblem Engage - 20th January, 2023

Risen - 24th January, 2023

Oddballers - 26th January, 2023

Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake - 31st January, 2023

Will you be playing any of these games on your Nintendo Switch this month? Tell us down below.