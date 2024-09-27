Welcome to our Boss Guides for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

In this part of our walkthrough, we'll be tackling the boss at the end of the Stilled Ancient Ruins Rift. You should have reached here after going through The Eternal Forest.

Note, as this guide covers one of the final bosses of the game, there will be spoilers here.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Imposter Zelda Boss Strategy

Imposter Zelda Phase 1

As you'd expect, this is a long fight — you're here to rescue the hero Link, after all. And in the process, you're here to beat your imposter.

Imposter Zelda — or Null Zelda — has three phases. In this first phase, she'll drop weak Echoes to attack you, such as the Octoroks and Moblins. She might also send out a Darknut. Bring your best Echoes out to deal with them.

Whenever you have a chance, swap to Swordfighter Form and use your Bow to attack the boss as she flies around the arena. Flying Echoes are good too, but they might get distracted by the enemies.

Eventually, the boss will fall to the floor, leaving herself exposed to more damage, and the second phase will kick in.

Imposter Zelda Phase 2

The next phase is the same as the first, except the Echoes Zelda drops will be stronger. Re-Deads, more Moblins, and anything moderately powerful.

Your strategy, then, is exactly the same. If you need to restore energy, drink a Potion or Smoothie. But otherwise, send your Echoes out to deal with the mob, and shoot at Imposter Zelda with your bow. She'll fall, then you can deal enough damage to push her into her final phase.

Imposter Zelda Phase 3

You probably expected this, but the final phase is identical to the first two, just with even stronger monsters. A Lizalfos Lv. 3 could cause problems, but you can at least counter it with your own Lv 3 lizard.

Otherwise, rinse and repeat the same strategy from the first two phases and you'll win. Easy.

After the boss, swap to Swordfighter Form and fire and arrow at the crystal to save Link. Now you're all ready for the final dungeon of Echoes of Wisdom.

That's all for this section of our Echoes of Wisdom guide. For more help, hints, or tips, head on over to our Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.