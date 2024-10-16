Ah, cuccos. A Legend of Zelda staple. These noisy, chicken-like creatures have been known to swarm Link and make a fuss on multiple occasions, and in Echoes of Wisdom, they're just as annoying.

In fact, the cuccos have managed to escape! And the princess must rescue them and put them back in their pen. This Side Quest is short and sweet, and you get a pretty decent reward for it to.



This guide covers the Cuccos on the Loose Side Quest, including a map marking where all five cuccos are hiding.

Where to find the Cuccos on the Loose Side Quest



Cuccos on the Loose is at Kakariko Village. You can do this quest at any point after clearing the Suthorn Ruins dungeon.

All you need to do is head to the northwest corner of Hyrule Field to reach the town. Grab the Smoothie Stand, Stamp, and the Waypoint there for convenience.

To the left of the entrance, you'll spot a Hylian panicking. Her cuccos have gone missing! That's not good. Looks like we need to round them up for her.

Cuccos on the Loose Side Quest - Solution & Rewards

Finding the Cuccos is the challenge here — all Zelda needs to do when she finds one is pick it up, carry it to the pen, and throw it in. Easy enough. They won't even attack her! Must be that princess privilege.

if you're having trouble finding all five cuccos, then consult our numbered map — we've also provided directions for each cucco just underneath the map.

The first cucco is very easy to spot — it's just east of the pen. Pick it up, and you can throw it in right where you get it from. Head to the southwest corner of the village, right in front of the Slumber Dojo. This cucco is just chilling out in front of it. Carry it back to the pen. Now go to the southeast corner of the village right by the item shop. Maybe this cucco wants a Climbing Band? Anyway, pick it up and get it back home. Head up to the second layer of Kakariko village and you'll find one cucco wandering around the graveyard. The last cucco is the hardest to get — somehow, it's managed to climb up the top of the windmill in the northeast corner. Using beds and the trees nearby, climb up to the top to retrieve this cheeky chicken.

Once you've brought all five cuccos back to the lady, she'll reward you with a Fairy Bottle — you'll be able to store any wild fairies you find in this, which will instantly bring you back to life if you lose all of your hearts.

