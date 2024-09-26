In Echoes of Wisdom, the Deku Scrubs are known for one thing across Hyrule — Smoothies.

Similar to cooking in Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, Smoothies act as healing and status-boosting items, consumables that you can make. They're vital to helping Zelda get through her adventure.

In this guide, we'll be telling you how to make smoothies and potions, what the best smoothie and potion recipes are, and your reward for making every single smoothie recipe.

We've also compiled a list of all 69 smoothies and potions, along with their ingredients and effects.

How to make Smoothies & Potions in Echoes of Wisdom

Smoothies and potions are very easy to make in Echoes of Wisdom. You just need to find a Business Scrub — a Deku Scrub that sells smoothies — out in the wild.

Once you've found one, simply tell the Scrub you want to make smoothies, and then select two ingredients from the list you have. It costs 10 Rupees to make one smoothie.

Why should I make Smoothies?

Smoothies are your primary source of healing in Echoes of Wisdom. And even though they use up two ingredients, it's much, much cheaper to make a smoothie than buy a potion from a store.

Ingredients also come in abundance as you progress through the game, so you should rarely be running short on them. You can even get Accessories to increase the drop rate of ingredients, including Monster Guts and Monster Fangs, the rarest ingredients. Check out our Complete Accessory List to find out how to get them.

Once you've created a smoothie or potion once, you can head into the Recipe List at the store to buy it. The smoothies are a lot more expensive to buy, so try and make them if you can.

What do you get for making every single Smoothie?

After making all 69 smoothies and potions, you'll be rewarded with 10 Golden Eggs — not the most remarkable reward, but this is an ingredient that's hard to come by, and they provide the highest healing power for any valid recipe.

Best Recipes

We've compiled a list of what we think are the best smoothies and potions you can make at a Business Scrub stand.

Refreshing Mixed Smoothie

Ingredients: 1x Refreshing Grapes + 1x Riverhorse / Electro Apple / Chilly Cactus / Rock Salt / Radiant Butter / Touch Mango

A solid early-game smoothie, the Refreshing Mixed Smoothie heals 7 Hearts and uses a number of common early-game ingredients. These are extremely helpful to have on hand for a basic heal.

Salted Milky Smoothie

Ingredients: 1x Fresh Milk, 1x Rock Salt

If you like using Swordfighter Form, the Salted Mily Smoothie is a great choice. It heals 10 Hearts and fully restores Energy. Fresh Milk can be bought from Hyrule Ranch, while Rock Salt is fairly common in the Gerudo Desert and Eldin Volcano.

Tough Smoothie

Ingredients: 2x Tough Mango

The Tough Smoothie is extremely good because it doesn't just heal for 7 Hearts, it also provides 1 minute of damage reduction. The only problem is that Tough Mangoes are hard to come by — you need to play Mango Rush to get them. Worth it if you're struggling with damage.

Rapid Smoothie

Ingredients: 2x Riverhorse OR 1x Riverhorse, 1x Bubble Kelp / Warm Pepper / Floral Nectar / Rocktato / Rock Salt / Tough Mango

You'll be doing a lot of swimming at various points in Echoes of Wisdom. We never really had an issue with our air running out underwater, but Zelda's swim speed is a little slow. So before you have the cash to buy the Zora's Slippers Accessory, a Rapid Smoothie is a good alternative. A 1-minute boost to swim speed and 5 Heart heal for the basic recipe is nothing to sneeze at.

Golden Smoothie

Ingredients: 2x Golden Egg

This isn't just a recommendation for the Golden Smoothie itself — this is more of a recommendation for the variety of Golden recipes you can make. All of these recover 20 Hearts, the maximum amount of hearts you can have, but as Golden Eggs are often only given for quest rewards or found in treasure chests, you want to use them a bit less often.

Chilly Potion

Ingredients: 1x Chilly Cactus, 1x Monster Guts

Potions are something you'll want to use a little more in the second half of the game as you deal with the elements a little bit more. Plus, the main ingredients — Monster Guts or Monster Fangs — are less common than your standard fruit. The Chilly Potion is fantastic for Eldin Volcano as it grans 5 minutes of Fire-Proof, meaning Zelda won't get burned and take damage over time.

Piping-Hot Potion

Ingredients: 1x Warm Pepper, 1x Monster Guts

Similar to the Chilly Potion, you'll want the Piping-Hot Potion for Hebra Mountain because it grants 5 minutes of Ice-Proof, letting you swim in the icy lakes throughout the region and resist being frozen by enemies. If you don't have any Monster Guts, you can make Chill-Proof Potion with Monster Fang, which resists the cold, but you can still get frozen.

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - Full Smoothie Recipe List

You'll find every smoothie and potion recipe below, listed by number, name, ingredients (for the base recipe) and any effects it gives. Click on the headers to order alphabetically.

Recipe Number Recipe Name Ingredients Effect 1 Sweet Smoothie Floral Nectar x2 2 Hearts 2 Milky Sweet Smoothie Floral Nectar + Fresh Milk 15 Hearts + 3 Energy 3 Refreshing Smoothie Refreshing Grapes x2 5 Hearts 4 Refreshing Mixed Smoothie Refreshing Grapes + Riverhorse/Electro Apple/Chilly Cactus/Rock Salt/ Radiant Butter/Tough Mango 7 Hearts 5 Sweet Refreshing Smoothie Refreshing Grapes + Floral Nectar 10 Hearts 6 Refreshing Milky Smoothie Refreshing Grapes + Fresh Milk 13 Hearts 7 Milky Smoothie Fresh Milk x2 7 Hearts 8 Mixed Milky Smoothie Fresh Milk + Electro Apple / Chilly Cactus 13 Hearts 9 Salted Milky Smoothie Fresh Milk + Rock Salt 10 Hearts + Full Energy 10 Tough Smoothie Tough Mango x2 7 Hearts + Damage Reduction 1:00 11 Mixed Tough Smoothie Tough Mango + Bubble Kelp / Electro Apple / Chilly Cactus / Radiant Butter 15 Hearts Damage Reduction 1:00 12 Sweet Tough Smoothie Tough Mango + Floral Nectar 15 Hearts + Damage Reduction 3:00 13 Milky Tough Smoothie Tough Mango + Fresh Milk 18 Hearts + Damage Reduction 1:00 14 Salted Tough Smoothie Tough Mango + Rock Salt Full Energy + Damage Reduction 1:00 15 Cactus Smoothie Chilly Cactus x2 OR Chilly Cactus + Floral Nectar / Riverhorse 2 Hearts + Fire-Proof 1:00 16 Salted Cactus Smoothie Chilly Cactus + Rock Salt 2 Energy + Fire-Proof 3:00 17 Warm Smoothie Warm Pepper x2 2 Energy + Chill-Proof 1:00 18 Warm Mixed Smoothie Warm Pepper + Chilly Cactus / Twisted Pumpkin 3 Energy + Chill-Proof 1:00 19 Warm Rocktato Smoothie Warm Pepper + Rocktato 3 Energy + Chill-Proof 3:00 20 Warm Mixed Special Warm Pepper + Refreshing Grapes / Electro Apple / Fresh Milk / Tough Mango 6 Energy + Chill-Proof 1:00 21 Apple Smoothie Electro Apple x2 2 Hearts + Lightning-Proof 1:00 22 Mixed Apple Smoothie Electro Apple + Riverhorse / Floral Nectar / Chilly Cactus / Rocktato 5 Hearts + Lightning-Proof 3:00 23 Salted Apple Smoothie Electro Apple + Rock Salt 6 Energy + Lightning Proof 1:00 24 Bubble Smoothie Bubble Kelp x2 2 Hearts + Dive Time Up 1:00 25 Mixed Bubble Smoothie Bubble Kelp + Refreshing Grapes / Electro Apple / Rocktato 5 Hearts + Dive Time Up 1:00 26 Pumpkin Bubble Smoothie Bubble Kelp + Twisted Pumpkin 10 Hearts + Dive Time Up 1:00 27 Milky Bubble Smoothie Bubble Kelp + Fresh Milk 10 Hearts + Dive Time Up 1:00 28 Salted Bubble Smoothie Bubble Kelp + Rock Saly 3 Energy + Dive Time Up 1:00 29 Rapid Smoothie Riverhorse x2 OR River Horse + Bubble Kelp / Warm Pepper / Floral Nectar / Rocktato / Rock Salt / Tough mango 5 Hearts + Swim Speed Up 1:00 30 Milky Rapid Smoothie Riverhorse + Fresh Milk 10 Hearts + Swim Speed Up 1:00 31 Climbing Smoothie 2x Rocktato 2 Hearts + Wall-Climb Speed Up 1:00 32 Mixed Climbing Smoothie Rocktato + Refreshing Grapes / Chilly Cactus / Rocktato 5 Hearts + Wall-Climb Speed Up 1:00 33 Sweet Climbing Smoothie Rocktato + Floral Nectar 5 Hearts + Wall-Climb Speed Up 1:00 34 Milky Climbing Smoothie Rocktato + Fresh Milk 10 Hearts + Wall-Climb Speed Up 1:00 35 Mango Climbing Smoothie Rocktato + Tough Mango 15 Hearts + Wall-Climb Speed Up 3:00 36 Salted Climbing Smoothie Rocktato + Rock Salt 3 Energy + Wall-Climb Speed Up 1:00 37 Radiant Smoothie Radiant Butter x2 OR Radiant Butte + Bubble Kelp 2 Hearts + Glow 1:00 38 Apple Radiant Smoothie Radiant Butter + Electro Apple 5 Hearts + Glow 1:00 39 Mixed Radiant Smoothie Radiant Butter + Chilly Cactus 5 Hearts + Glow 1:00 40 Sweet Radiant Smoothie Radiant Butter + Floral Nectar 5 Hearts + Glow 3:00 41 Pumpkin Radiant Smoothie Twisty Pumpkin + Radiant Butter 10 Hearts + Glow 1:00 42 Milky Radiant Smoothie Fresh Milk + Radiant Butter 10 Hearts + Glow 1:00 43 Salted Radiant Smoothie Rock Salt + Radiant Butter 3 Energy + Glow 1:00 44 Twisty Smoothie Twisted Pumpkin x2 5 Hearts + Winding Speed Up 1:00 45 Mixed Twisty Smoothie Twisted Pumpkin + Riverhorse / Refreshing Grapes / Electro Apple / Rocktato 10 Hearts + Winding Speed Up 1:00 46 Sweet Twisty Smoothie Twisted Pumpkin + Floral Nectar 10 Hearts : Winding Speed Up 3:00 47 Milky Twisty Smoothie Twisted Pumpkin + Fresh Milk 13 Hearts + Winding Speed Up 1:00 48 Mango Twisty Smoothie Twisted Pumpkin + Tough Mango 15 Hearts + Winding Speed Up 3:00 49 Salted Twisty Smoothie Twisted Pumpkin + Rock Salt Full Energy + Winding Speed Up 1:00 50 Golden Smoothie Golden Egg x2 OR Golden Egg + Refreshing Grapes / Floral Nectar / Rock Salt 20 Hearts 51 Golden Touch Smoothie Tough Mango + Golden Egg 20 Hearts + Damage Reduction 5:00 52 Golden Chilly Smoothie Chilly Cactus + Golden Egg 20 Hearts + Fire-Proof 5:00 53 Golden Piping-Hot Smoothie Warm Pepper + Golden Egg 20 Hearts + Ice-Proof 5:00 54 Golden Electro Smoothie Electro Apple + Golden Egg 20 Hearts + Lightning-Proof 5:00 55 Golden Bubble Smoothie Bubble Kelp + Golden Egg 20 Hearts + Dive Time Up 5:00 56 Golden Rapid Smoothie Riverhorse + Golden Egg 20 Hearts + Swim Speed Up 5:00 57 Golden Climbing Smoothie Rocktato + Golden Egg 20 Hearts + Wall-Climb Speed 5:00 58 Golden Radiant Smoothie Radiant Butter + Golden Egg 20 Hearts + Glow 5:00 59 Golden Twisty Smoothie Twisty Pumpkin + Golden Egg 20 Hearts + Winding Speed Up 5:00 60 Tough Potion Tough Mango + Monster Guts Damage Reduction 5:00 61 Chilly Potion Chilly Cactus + Monster Guts Fire-Proof 5:00 62 Warming Potion Warm Pepper + Monster Fang Chill-Proof 5:00 63 Piping-Hot Potion Warm Pepper + Monster Guts Ice-Proof 5:00 64 Electro Potion Electro Apple + Monster Guts Lightning-Proof 5:00 65 Bubble Potion Bubble Kelp + Monster Fang Dive Time Up 5:00 66 Rapid Potion Riverhorse + Monster Fang Swim Speed Up 5:00 67 Climbing Potion Rocktato + Monster Fang Wall-Climb Speed 5:00 68 Radiant Potion Radiant Butter + Monster Fang Glow 5:00 69 Twisty Potion Twisty Pumpkin + Monster Fang Winding Speed Up 5:00

All Smoothie Shop Locations

Here's a list of where you'll find every single Business Scrub for your smoothie-making needs:

Gerudo Desert: Oasis

Oasis Jabul Waters: Just south of Crossflow Plaza, which is north of Zora Cove and east of Seesyde Village



Just south of Crossflow Plaza, which is north of Zora Cove and east of Seesyde Village Hyrule Field: North of Hyrule Castle Town, just to the west of the Northern Sanctuary and the graveyard

North of Hyrule Castle Town, just to the west of the Northern Sanctuary and the graveyard Kakariko Village : South of the entrance



South of the entrance Eldin Volcano: Right outside of Goron City



Right outside of Goron City Faron Wetlands: On the east side of Scrubton

On the east side of Scrubton Hebra Mountain: On the first layer of the mountain, behind some ice blocks near a Moblin group

That's all for this section of our Echoes of Wisdom guide. For more help, hints, or tips, head on over to our Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.