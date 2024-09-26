In Echoes of Wisdom, the Deku Scrubs are known for one thing across Hyrule — Smoothies.
Similar to cooking in Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, Smoothies act as healing and status-boosting items, consumables that you can make. They're vital to helping Zelda get through her adventure.
In this guide, we'll be telling you how to make smoothies and potions, what the best smoothie and potion recipes are, and your reward for making every single smoothie recipe.
We've also compiled a list of all 69 smoothies and potions, along with their ingredients and effects.
How to make Smoothies & Potions in Echoes of Wisdom
Smoothies and potions are very easy to make in Echoes of Wisdom. You just need to find a Business Scrub — a Deku Scrub that sells smoothies — out in the wild.
Once you've found one, simply tell the Scrub you want to make smoothies, and then select two ingredients from the list you have. It costs 10 Rupees to make one smoothie.
Why should I make Smoothies?
Smoothies are your primary source of healing in Echoes of Wisdom. And even though they use up two ingredients, it's much, much cheaper to make a smoothie than buy a potion from a store.
Once you've created a smoothie or potion once, you can head into the Recipe List at the store to buy it. The smoothies are a lot more expensive to buy, so try and make them if you can.
What do you get for making every single Smoothie?
After making all 69 smoothies and potions, you'll be rewarded with 10 Golden Eggs — not the most remarkable reward, but this is an ingredient that's hard to come by, and they provide the highest healing power for any valid recipe.
Best Recipes
We've compiled a list of what we think are the best smoothies and potions you can make at a Business Scrub stand.
Refreshing Mixed Smoothie
Ingredients: 1x Refreshing Grapes + 1x Riverhorse / Electro Apple / Chilly Cactus / Rock Salt / Radiant Butter / Touch Mango
A solid early-game smoothie, the Refreshing Mixed Smoothie heals 7 Hearts and uses a number of common early-game ingredients. These are extremely helpful to have on hand for a basic heal.
Salted Milky Smoothie
Ingredients: 1x Fresh Milk, 1x Rock Salt
If you like using Swordfighter Form, the Salted Mily Smoothie is a great choice. It heals 10 Hearts and fully restores Energy. Fresh Milk can be bought from Hyrule Ranch, while Rock Salt is fairly common in the Gerudo Desert and Eldin Volcano.
Tough Smoothie
Ingredients: 2x Tough Mango
The Tough Smoothie is extremely good because it doesn't just heal for 7 Hearts, it also provides 1 minute of damage reduction. The only problem is that Tough Mangoes are hard to come by — you need to play Mango Rush to get them. Worth it if you're struggling with damage.
Rapid Smoothie
Ingredients: 2x Riverhorse OR 1x Riverhorse, 1x Bubble Kelp / Warm Pepper / Floral Nectar / Rocktato / Rock Salt / Tough Mango
You'll be doing a lot of swimming at various points in Echoes of Wisdom. We never really had an issue with our air running out underwater, but Zelda's swim speed is a little slow. So before you have the cash to buy the Zora's Slippers Accessory, a Rapid Smoothie is a good alternative. A 1-minute boost to swim speed and 5 Heart heal for the basic recipe is nothing to sneeze at.
Golden Smoothie
Ingredients: 2x Golden Egg
This isn't just a recommendation for the Golden Smoothie itself — this is more of a recommendation for the variety of Golden recipes you can make. All of these recover 20 Hearts, the maximum amount of hearts you can have, but as Golden Eggs are often only given for quest rewards or found in treasure chests, you want to use them a bit less often.
Chilly Potion
Ingredients: 1x Chilly Cactus, 1x Monster Guts
Potions are something you'll want to use a little more in the second half of the game as you deal with the elements a little bit more. Plus, the main ingredients — Monster Guts or Monster Fangs — are less common than your standard fruit. The Chilly Potion is fantastic for Eldin Volcano as it grans 5 minutes of Fire-Proof, meaning Zelda won't get burned and take damage over time.
Piping-Hot Potion
Ingredients: 1x Warm Pepper, 1x Monster Guts
Similar to the Chilly Potion, you'll want the Piping-Hot Potion for Hebra Mountain because it grants 5 minutes of Ice-Proof, letting you swim in the icy lakes throughout the region and resist being frozen by enemies. If you don't have any Monster Guts, you can make Chill-Proof Potion with Monster Fang, which resists the cold, but you can still get frozen.
Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - Full Smoothie Recipe List
You'll find every smoothie and potion recipe below, listed by number, name, ingredients (for the base recipe) and any effects it gives. Click on the headers to order alphabetically.
All Smoothie Shop Locations
Here's a list of where you'll find every single Business Scrub for your smoothie-making needs:
Gerudo Desert: Oasis
Jabul Waters: Just south of Crossflow Plaza, which is north of Zora Cove and east of Seesyde Village
Hyrule Field: North of Hyrule Castle Town, just to the west of the Northern Sanctuary and the graveyard
Kakariko Village: South of the entrance
Eldin Volcano: Right outside of Goron City
Faron Wetlands: On the east side of Scrubton
Hebra Mountain: On the first layer of the mountain, behind some ice blocks near a Moblin group
