Resident Evil Requiem arrives on the Switch 2 and multiple other platforms next month, and ahead of the anticipated release, new footage has surfaced at CES 2026 this week.

During Nvidia's PC showcase of the title featuring path tracing and DLSS 4 with multi frame generation, a new setting in the series has reportedly been revealed. As highlighted by VGC, it's a glimpse at a "new city environment" and what's believed to be the fictional location Wrenwood, where the game unfolds.

What's so unique here is it's a big contrast to what we're used to seeing in the Resident Evil series. Instead of chaos and zombies in every direction, as you can see, it's actually a lively place, with humans and vehicles making their way through the streets. Of course, we don't know for sure how much activity will take place here, but it's an exciting glimpse!

As the source further notes, Resident Evil enthusiast Dusk Golem (who has a history covering Capcom-related rumours) has previously mentioned how Requiem could contain some "big open levels". It follows the news last month that the legend and video game icon Leon Kennedy would be returning in the latest outing. You can check out Nvidia's full clip above, which shows the new protagonist and FBI intelligence analyst Grace Ashcroft walking around the city.

As for the game's performance and visuals on the Switch 2, Nintendo Life contributor Lowell Bell went hands on with the handheld build at the Tokyo Game Show in 2025 - mentioning at the time how this version still "looked amazing" (even though there was a "visual downgrade") and didn't notice any "dropped frames". So, hopefully, the final build for Switch 2 launches in a good state when this title arrives on 27th February 2026.