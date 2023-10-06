As part of Nintendo's special Direct presentation for Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the company revealed a lovely new Switch OLED console. It's called the Mario Red Edition and – unsurprisingly – sports a gorgeous, red makeover compared to the original white OLED system.

The console and the new game are available to order at a variety of retailers right now – you'll find all the links you need and everything you need to know about the console right here on this page...

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model - Mario Red Edition launched on 6th October 2023 and retails for $349.99 / £309.99 (the same price as the standard white and neon Switch OLED consoles). You'll find the links you need to buy one below.

Where To Buy Nintendo Switch OLED Model - Mario Red Edition (US)

Here's where you can buy the console in the US at the time of writing:

Where To Buy Nintendo Switch OLED Model - Mario Red Edition (UK)

And here are your options if you're in the UK:

Where To Buy Super Mario Bros. Wonder

We have a complete guide dedicated to bringing you the best deals and cheapest prices when it comes to Super Mario Bros. Wonder. You can view that right here: