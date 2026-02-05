Konami has stepped out from the shadows to gift us with a rather lovely shadow drop on Switch and Switch 2. Yes, Super Bomberman Collection is out today for both consoles and will feature a total of 7 unique games.
So we've got Super Bomberman 1 through 5 along with the original Famicom versions of Bomberman 1 and 2. A new Boss Rush mode has also been added, while GameShare is available for those who want to dive into multiplayer.
As is customary with modern collections, a whole bunch of artwork and music from the series is also available via the main menu.
Party battle game SUPER BOMBERMAN is now available as a collection featuring seven titles with 12 versions – including the previously unreleased localized versions of SUPER BOMBERMAN 4 and SUPER BOMBERMAN 5! Including BOSS RUSH mode, support features, libraries, and more, players can also join up to three other players via GameShare to share in the explosive fun! Revisit classic chaos when SUPER BOMBERMAN COLLECTION – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition launches on Nintendo Switch 2 and SUPER BOMBERMAN COLLECTION launches on Nintendo Switch … later today!
Breaking news...
Comments 17
If it had Bomberman 64 I would have lost it!
This was the one surprise for me in the direct. I’ve never played old bomberman games, but I’m certainly interested in giving them a try. This will go on the wishlist for sure.
Next to Paranormasight that was the highlight of the Direct for me.
Hopefully we also at some point get the Goemon collection that was announced in the Japanese one.
Will there be a physical? date?
Funny how Super Bomberman 2 and Super Bomberman R 2 are the games in their subseries that don't feature co-op for their campaign modes. If there's ever Super Bomberman R 3 I bet the co-op will return.
Anyways, good to have a western release for Super Bomberman 4 and 5. I played trough those in co-op years ago.
Excellent! This game was like the predecessor to Mario Party in terms of ending friendships. I hope to end many more with this collection! 😈
This was an announcement that pleasantly surprised me. I think I’ll buy this collection today, and mess around with it today at work on my lunch break.
@lovesushi The UK direct said a physical was coming in August.
Played these so much in my childhood, including the japan-only 4 and 5!
One of the big surprises today in general and also personally, man am I glad we're finally getting a Bomberman collection - absolutely getting this myself and even more so since I've never properly played these games (and I have my fingers crossed we'll eventually get other Bomberman collections after this one, hopefully including the 64 games if they don't let Nintendo put them on NSO)!
@Lizuka "Hopefully we also at some point get the Goemon collection that was announced in the Japanese one."
Spits up drink and sits up in chair with wide eyes
This got me so hyped. I'm so glad Konami finally did a Bomberman collection, probably going to try and get the physical version
It's great to know that the old Bomberman games will be returning to be played around this time of year and remembered by new generations.
Let's also hope for more collections, since it's a franchise with many games from its golden age.
They should have popped the Westernised and still by Hudonsoft version of Bomberman called, "Eric And The Floaters," on this collection. Still got my MSX cassette copy 😂
@Lizuka Gutted that we're unlikely to see a Western release of the Goemon collection as I don't think Konami will think it's worth doing full translations. Will have to see if I can get an imported physical copy when it's released.
Eric and the Floaters or nothing.
Fantastic news! It was my most wished for collection that hadn't come out. I don't know if I can wait for the physical. Now I'm down to just asking Konami for a Goemon collection with official localizations.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...