Konami has stepped out from the shadows to gift us with a rather lovely shadow drop on Switch and Switch 2. Yes, Super Bomberman Collection is out today for both consoles and will feature a total of 7 unique games.

So we've got Super Bomberman 1 through 5 along with the original Famicom versions of Bomberman 1 and 2. A new Boss Rush mode has also been added, while GameShare is available for those who want to dive into multiplayer.

As is customary with modern collections, a whole bunch of artwork and music from the series is also available via the main menu.

Party battle game SUPER BOMBERMAN is now available as a collection featuring seven titles with 12 versions – including the previously unreleased localized versions of SUPER BOMBERMAN 4 and SUPER BOMBERMAN 5! Including BOSS RUSH mode, support features, libraries, and more, players can also join up to three other players via GameShare to share in the explosive fun! Revisit classic chaos when SUPER BOMBERMAN COLLECTION – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition launches on Nintendo Switch 2 and SUPER BOMBERMAN COLLECTION launches on Nintendo Switch … later today!

