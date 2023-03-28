Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED Console

We've already been treated to a gorgeous Splatoon 3 console and a lovely Pokémon one too, but now Nintendo has officially unveiled a brand new Nintendo Switch OLED Model system based on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The console launches on 28th April 2023, just weeks ahead of the game's launch the following month, and pre-orders are now available in the UK (US pre-orders are expected to follow shortly). We're keeping track of which retailers are stocking the system for you below, so have a browse and secure your pre-order before they sell out!

Buy Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Edition

Ready to treat yourself to this stunning new console? Here's where you can currently order one; the suggested retail price is $359.99 / £319.99...

UK

Here's where you can order one in the UK:

Nintendo Switch OLED - The Legend of Zelda Edition
Nintendo Switch OLED - The Legend of Zelda Edition28th May 2023

North America

Pre-orders in North America aren't live just yet, but we'll be adding all options right here as soon as they appear...

Want a closer look? Take a look at these:

Buy Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Edition Pro Controller + Carry Case

If you're wanting to go all out and truly treat yourself, there's also a lovely new Pro Controller and carry case launching on the same day as the game. Here's where you can order those:

North America

UK

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Pro Controller
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Carry Case
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Switch Pro Controller Carry Case

Pre-Order Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

If you're also wanting to pre-order a copy of the game, make sure to check out our dedicated Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-order guide which is tracking all of the best deals and cheapest prices across all retailers in the US and UK.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Let us know if you'll be getting one of these with a comment below and check out our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guide for everything you need to know about the game.