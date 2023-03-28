We've already been treated to a gorgeous Splatoon 3 console and a lovely Pokémon one too, but now Nintendo has officially unveiled a brand new Nintendo Switch OLED Model system based on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The console launches on 28th April 2023, just weeks ahead of the game's launch the following month, and pre-orders are now available in the UK (US pre-orders are expected to follow shortly). We're keeping track of which retailers are stocking the system for you below, so have a browse and secure your pre-order before they sell out!

Buy Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Edition

Ready to treat yourself to this stunning new console? Here's where you can currently order one; the suggested retail price is $359.99 / £319.99...

UK

Here's where you can order one in the UK:

North America

Pre-orders in North America aren't live just yet, but we'll be adding all options right here as soon as they appear...

Want a closer look? Take a look at these:

Buy Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Edition Pro Controller + Carry Case

If you're wanting to go all out and truly treat yourself, there's also a lovely new Pro Controller and carry case launching on the same day as the game. Here's where you can order those:

North America

Coming soon...

UK

Pre-Order Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

