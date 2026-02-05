Joy-Con 2
Image: Damien McFerran / Nintendo Life

Update []: Nintendo's Partner Showcase has now concluded, and Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle both featured alongside Oblivion Remastered to close out the show.

The leaks weren't too far off. Indy will launch on 12th May 2026 as previously stated, but Fallout 4 will not be receiving a shadow drop. Instead, it'll launch later this month on 24th February 2026.

Oblivion Remastered, meanwhile, has a more vague '2026' launch window.

Original Story: Nintendo's upcoming Partner Direct is right around the corner, but two major titles may have already leaked.

The games in question – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition – are known quantities, but according to prominent leaker billbil-kun via Deallabs (thanks, VGC), both may be receiving release dates very soon.

Of course, that information alone wouldn't be of particular interest, so billbil-kun has also shared what those supposed release dates will actually be. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will apparently receive a physical release on 12th May 2026, while Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition will also receive a physical release on 28th April 2026.

You'll notice that these are both specified as physical launches (and no, we've no idea if they're Game-Key Cards or not), and that's because the eShop launch dates are less clear. Indy is reportedly likely to launch on the same day as its physical release, but Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition may actually be shadow-dropped today.

Obviously, we'll have to wait and see what happens in the Partner Showcase today, but a shadow drop for Fallout 4 would be very cool, indeed (even if February is already ridiculously stacked with bangers).

As for what else may be showcased, we're expecting to see a fresh glimpse of Resident Evil Requiem ahead of its launch on 27th February. Maybe we'll even see what its exclusive amiibo figure will look like!

Are you hoping to see these games showcased during today's Partner Direct? Let us know with a comment.

[source dealabs.com, via videogameschronicle.com]