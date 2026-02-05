Original Story: Nintendo's upcoming Partner Direct is right around the corner, but two major titles may have already leaked.

The games in question – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition – are known quantities, but according to prominent leaker billbil-kun via Deallabs (thanks, VGC), both may be receiving release dates very soon.

Of course, that information alone wouldn't be of particular interest, so billbil-kun has also shared what those supposed release dates will actually be. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will apparently receive a physical release on 12th May 2026, while Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition will also receive a physical release on 28th April 2026.

You'll notice that these are both specified as physical launches (and no, we've no idea if they're Game-Key Cards or not), and that's because the eShop launch dates are less clear. Indy is reportedly likely to launch on the same day as its physical release, but Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition may actually be shadow-dropped today.

Obviously, we'll have to wait and see what happens in the Partner Showcase today, but a shadow drop for Fallout 4 would be very cool, indeed (even if February is already ridiculously stacked with bangers).

As for what else may be showcased, we're expecting to see a fresh glimpse of Resident Evil Requiem ahead of its launch on 27th February. Maybe we'll even see what its exclusive amiibo figure will look like!