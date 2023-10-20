After more than a decade, Nintendo has finally treated us to a brand new entry in the company's iconic series of 2D Mario titles. Introducing Super Mario Bros. Wonder!

The game is now available on Nintendo Switch and there are plenty of options available at retail. Below, we're tracking all the best deals and cheapest prices available so that you can buy the game at the best price. Happy shopping!

Buy Super Mario Bros. Wonder In The US & Canada

Here are your options in North America:

Buy Super Mario Bros. Wonder In The UK

UK readers can already order a copy of the game below RRP. Here are your options:

Buy Super Mario Bros. Wonder With eShop Credit

If you'd rather own the game digitally, you can buy it from the Nintendo Switch eShop. We stock Nintendo Switch eShop credit vouchers at our very own store – if you'd like to top up your account and support our work here at Nintendo Life at the same time, you can buy some below.

The game costs $59.99/£49.99, so make sure you have enough credit to cover the cost!

Buy Nintendo Switch OLED - Mario Red Edition

If you're looking for the all-new Mario-themed Nintendo Switch OLED console launching alongside the game, we have you covered: