Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Can you believe it's October already? Yes, we're now very much at the business end of the year for game releases, and boy can you tell looking at Nintendo's upcoming line-up.

We've been busy rounding up our usual selection of games headed to retail in the coming weeks, including some highlights picked by us as well as lots of other games and accessories that are launching soon. Have a browse through and see if anything takes your fancy:

Detective Pikachu Returns - 6th October

The tough-talking, coffee-guzzling Detective Pikachu returns in, well... Detective Pikachu Returns!

A sequel to the original 3DS game, Detective Pikachu Returns sees the titular mouse teaming up with his pal Tim Goodman for another journey to solve a series of mysterious incidents that are occurring within the city. Pre-orders are open now, with more options available here.

Sonic Superstars - 17th October

In the blue corner of what will be quite the late-October showdown (more on that in the next entry on this list), Sonic Superstars speeds onto Switch on the 17th.

This new platformer will have players setting off on an all-new 2D adventure through the mystical Northstar Islands as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy. All-new Emerald powers are also in play, allowing you to move and attack in "dynamic new ways".

We're feeling pretty optimistic about what we've seen on this one so far, with features like a series-first co-op campaign available. You can treat yourself to a copy below.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder - 20th October

And in the red corner of that October battle we have Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the first new 2D Mario game in a decade!

As anyone who watched the game's initial Nintendo Direct reveal will remember, this new Mario game sees the series' classic side-scrolling gameplay be turned on its head thanks to the addition of Wonder Flowers! These game-changing items trigger all sorts of weird and wonderful moments like warp pipes coming to life – it all looks utterly fantastic. More pre-order options are available here.

WarioWare: Move It! - 3rd November

The next WarioWare game is fast approaching, launching on Switch on 3rd November.

WarioWare: Move It! will feature more than 200 of the series' fast and frantic microgames, having players shake, punch, dance, and wiggle their Joy-Con in heated multiplayer madness. Up to four players can play this one together by using a Joy-Con each, so grab some friends, grab some controllers, and grab a pre-order below if you're keen on picking this one up:

Super Mario RPG - 17th November

The SNES classic Super Mario RPG returns in a lovely-looking remake on Switch on 17th November.

If you haven't played the original, Super Mario RPG has you teaming up with an oddball group of heroes to save Star Road and stop the troublemaking Smithy Gang. This remake comes with updated graphics and cinematics and will be particularly noteworthy to European fans – the original game only launched in North America and Japan, with Europe only getting access to it via the Wii's Virtual Console service until now.

More pre-order options are available here.

More Upcoming Switch Games For October And November 2023

As well as the highlighted games above, there are plenty of Switch retail games that could pique your interest over the coming weeks...

Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless Deluxe Edition
Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless Deluxe Edition3rd Oct 2023
Silent Hope: Day One Edition3rd Oct 2023
Silent Hope3rd Oct 2023
World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing 20233rd Oct 2023
The Sisters 2, Road to Fame5th Oct 2023
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk5th Oct 2023
Good Pizza, Great Pizza6th Oct 2023
Lord Winklebottom Investigates6th Oct 2023
Supraland6th Oct 2023
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass Set6th Oct 2023
Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition6th Oct 2023
Harvest Moon the Winds of Anthos6th Oct 2023
Tin Hearts10th Oct 2023
Survivor10th Oct 2023
Dino Ranch: Ride to the Rescue12th Oct 2023
Red Dead Redemption13th Oct 2023
Batman: Arkham Trilogy13th Oct 2023
Absolute Drift13th Oct 2023
The Grinch: Christmas Adventures13th Oct 2023
Transformers: Earth Spark - Expedition13th Oct 2023
Strife: Veteran Edition13th Oct 2023
Young Souls13th Oct 2023
Fortnite Transformers Pack (Code in Box)13th Oct 2023
Fresh Start13th Oct 2023
Skull Island Rise of Kong17th Oct 2023
Agatha Christie: Murder on the Orient Express - Deluxe Ed...19th Oct 2023
Inescapable19th Oct 2023
Animal Hospital19th Oct 2023
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged19th Oct 2023
Shin Chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation20th Oct 2023
Formula Retro Racing World Tour23rd Oct 2023
Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 124th Oct 2023
Coffee Talk Single Shot Edition24th Oct 2023
Just Dance 2024 Limited Edition (Code in Box)24th Oct 2023
Archetype Arcadia24th Oct 2023
Wild Card Football24th Oct 2023
Pickleball: Smash24th Oct 2023
Mineko's Night Market27th Oct 2023
Skautfold Bloody Pack27th Oct 2023
CRYMACHINA - Deluxe Edition27th Oct 2023
Ghost Parade27th Oct 2023
Kraken Odyssey27th Oct 2023
Dinosaurs Mission Dino Camp27th Oct 2023
Fun! Fun! Animal Park27th Oct 2023
Gearshifters27th Oct 2023
Neon City Riders: Super-Powered Edition27th Oct 2023
Desolatium27th Oct 2023
Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion Complete Edition27th Oct 2023
Tin & Kuna27th Oct 2023
Boo Party27th Oct 2023
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider27th Oct 2023
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures27th Oct 2023
Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition (Code in Box)27th Oct 2023
Trolls Remix Rescue27th Oct 2023
Akai Katana Shin31st Oct 2023
30 Sport Games in 131st Oct 2023
PlateUp!31st Oct 2023
Train Valley Collection31st Oct 2023
Train Valley Collection Deluxe Edition31st Oct 2023
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition31st Oct 2023
Shady Part of Me31st Oct 2023
Outbreak Collection Part 231st Oct 2023
Star Ocean: The Second Story R2nd Nov 2023
The Smurfs 2: Prisoner of the Green Stone2nd Nov 2023
Dreamworks All-Star Kart Racing3rd Nov 2023
Jumanji: Wild Adventures3rd Nov 2023
Broforce Deluxe Edition3rd Nov 2023
Fashion Dreamer3rd Nov 2023
Broforce3rd Nov 2023
RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe3rd Nov 2023
Saga of Sins3rd Nov 2023
Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion - Complete Edition3rd Nov 2023
Let's Sing 2024 + 2 hard bundled mics7th Nov 2023
Let's Sing 2024 – 1 Mic Pack7th Nov 2023
Let's Sing 2024 – Standard Game7th Nov 2023
Flashback 29th Nov 2023
Virche Evermore -Error: Salvation- Standard Edition9th Nov 2023
Wildshade: Unicorn Champions9th Nov 2023
60 in 1 Game Collection10th Nov 2023
Tokoyo: The Tower of Perpetuity10th Nov 2023
Air Twister10th Nov 2023
Guns & Spurs 210th Nov 2023
L.O.L Surprise! Roller Dreams Racing10th Nov 2023
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 214th Nov 2023
Hogwarts Legacy14th Nov 2023
R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos - Deluxe Edition14th Nov 2023
Super Crazy Rhythm Castle14th Nov 2023
FLASHBACK 2 - Collector Edition16th Nov 2023
Persona 5 Tactica17th Nov 2023
NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS: Collect...17th Nov 2023
NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS17th Nov 2023
Rifftrax: The Game17th Nov 2023
Bluey: The Videogame17th Nov 2023
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge - Anniver...17th Nov 2023
PUI PUI MOLCAR Let’s! MOLCAR PARTY!21st Nov 2023
Coffee Talk 1 + 2 (Double Pack)27th Nov 2023
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! -P...28th Nov 2023
Cricket 2430th Nov 2023

New Accessories For Your Switch

And finally, below you'll find a selection of Switch accessories coming up soon as well as our Switch buyer's guides if you're looking for anything in particular.

South Park Hard Shell Travel Case for Nintendo Switch5th Oct 2023
Nintendo Switch HORIPAD Turbo (Black) Wired Controller5th Oct 2023
HORI Split Pad Compact Attachment Set (Slate Gray) for Ni...8th Oct 2023
HORI Split Pad Compact Attachment Set (Lavender) for Nint...8th Oct 2023
Zelda Switch Controller & Case Bundle10th Oct 2023
Super Mario Switch Controller & Case Bundle10th Oct 2023
HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact (Sonic the Hedgeho...10th Oct 2023
CRKD Nitro Deck Limited Edition (Retro Purple) For Ninten...16th Oct 2023
CRKD Nitro Deck Limited Edition (Retro Mint) For Nintendo...16th Oct 2023
CRKD Nitro Deck Standard Edition (White) For Nintendo Swi...22nd Oct 2023
HORI Adventure Pack (Princess Peach) for Nintendo Switch23rd Oct 2023
CRKD Nitro Deck Standard Edition (Black) For Nintendo Swi...23rd Oct 2023
Retro-Bit Origin Wireless Controller For Nintendo Switch ...27th Oct 2023
Retro-Bit Origin Wireless Controller For Nintendo Switch ...27th Oct 2023
Retro-Bit Origin8 Wireless Controller For Nintendo Switch...27th Oct 2023
Hori Switch Split Pad Compact - Pacman15th Nov 2023
Maxx Tech Dance 'n' Play Kit for Nintendo Switch17th Nov 2023
Nintendo eShop Card $20
Nintendo eShop Card $50
Nintendo eShop Card £50

So that's it for October and November — did we miss anything? Let us know with a comment and tell us if you've pre-ordered any of these goodies!