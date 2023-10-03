Can you believe it's October already? Yes, we're now very much at the business end of the year for game releases, and boy can you tell looking at Nintendo's upcoming line-up.

We've been busy rounding up our usual selection of games headed to retail in the coming weeks, including some highlights picked by us as well as lots of other games and accessories that are launching soon. Have a browse through and see if anything takes your fancy:

Detective Pikachu Returns - 6th October

The tough-talking, coffee-guzzling Detective Pikachu returns in, well... Detective Pikachu Returns!

A sequel to the original 3DS game, Detective Pikachu Returns sees the titular mouse teaming up with his pal Tim Goodman for another journey to solve a series of mysterious incidents that are occurring within the city. Pre-orders are open now, with more options available here.

Sonic Superstars - 17th October

In the blue corner of what will be quite the late-October showdown (more on that in the next entry on this list), Sonic Superstars speeds onto Switch on the 17th.

This new platformer will have players setting off on an all-new 2D adventure through the mystical Northstar Islands as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy. All-new Emerald powers are also in play, allowing you to move and attack in "dynamic new ways".

We're feeling pretty optimistic about what we've seen on this one so far, with features like a series-first co-op campaign available. You can treat yourself to a copy below.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder - 20th October

And in the red corner of that October battle we have Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the first new 2D Mario game in a decade!

As anyone who watched the game's initial Nintendo Direct reveal will remember, this new Mario game sees the series' classic side-scrolling gameplay be turned on its head thanks to the addition of Wonder Flowers! These game-changing items trigger all sorts of weird and wonderful moments like warp pipes coming to life – it all looks utterly fantastic. More pre-order options are available here.

The next WarioWare game is fast approaching, launching on Switch on 3rd November.

WarioWare: Move It! will feature more than 200 of the series' fast and frantic microgames, having players shake, punch, dance, and wiggle their Joy-Con in heated multiplayer madness. Up to four players can play this one together by using a Joy-Con each, so grab some friends, grab some controllers, and grab a pre-order below if you're keen on picking this one up:

Super Mario RPG - 17th November

The SNES classic Super Mario RPG returns in a lovely-looking remake on Switch on 17th November.

If you haven't played the original, Super Mario RPG has you teaming up with an oddball group of heroes to save Star Road and stop the troublemaking Smithy Gang. This remake comes with updated graphics and cinematics and will be particularly noteworthy to European fans – the original game only launched in North America and Japan, with Europe only getting access to it via the Wii's Virtual Console service until now.

More pre-order options are available here.

More Upcoming Switch Games For October And November 2023

As well as the highlighted games above, there are plenty of Switch retail games that could pique your interest over the coming weeks...

New Accessories For Your Switch

And finally, below you'll find a selection of Switch accessories coming up soon as well as our Switch buyer's guides if you're looking for anything in particular.

